Sports FOOTBALL Manchester United target Dubravka after Trapp insult
SportsFOOTBALL

Manchester United target Dubravka after Trapp insult

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp turned down an offer from Manchester United, prompting the Premier League club to look at Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka.

Trapp, who made 46 appearances for Eintracht last season and won his sixth cap for Germany, had to face David de Gea. The 32-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain player explained his decision in a message to his club’s fans. on instagram.

“There have been many reports of interest from Manchester United in the past few days,” he wrote. “It is true that there was an official proposal. Manchester United is a world-famous club, and faced with such an offer, I had to think about it, and I hope everyone understands this.

“But yesterday I told the leaders of both clubs that I decided to stay at Eintracht. I experienced so many unforgettable moments here and together we wrote history. The start of the season was uneven, but I’m absolutely sure [in the team]”.

United offered to take Dubravka on loan with an option to buy for around £5 million. He was on the bench for Newcastle’s first three Premier League matches with Nick Pope in the starting line-up and Karl Darlow was selected for Wednesday’s League Cup tie at Tranmere.

Newcastle, who are waiting for striker Aleksandar Isak to undergo treatment to lock in a club-record £59m initial transfer from Real Sociedad, will soon decide whether to let go of the Slovakian national team.

Eric ten Hag’s priority is to protect Antony from Ajax. United have told the Brazilian forward that they plan to submit a new offer after an €80m (£67.5m) offer was rejected. Personal terms were agreed on a five-year deal and the player asked Ajax to let him move to Old Trafford.



