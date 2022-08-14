Manchester United needs cleaning. None of the parts fit together

ILess than a year ago, Manchester United beat West Ham, extending their record unbeaten away streak to 29 games. What a happy, uncomplicated time it must be for them now, after their seventh straight away defeat at 2-21.

This is United’s worst outing since 1936. Was the game in west London worse than the 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace in 1972? It’s probably too early to be sure, but Saturday was a disaster in a volume that resonates through the generations.

Which does not mean that everything was fine in September last year. United just lost to Young Boys. They didn’t play very well at Southampton or Wolverhampton. The ease with which Villarreal pinned them down in the Europa League final was still fresh in my mind. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, was able to set up his team to sit deep and play at half-time – at least until he was signed by Cristiano Ronaldo, depriving the attacking line of speed and mobility and thereby destroying the only viable the approach that United had and undermining dressing room morale while he was there.

On Saturday in Brentford, United wore Stabilo green as if someone had pointed out all the problems. There is not a single working element on this side. Confidence is killed. The basics are gone. None of the parts fit together.

There are complaints about the lack of signing from the Glazers, but this is a team that was expensively assembled; the starting line-up cost eight times that of Brentford. The problem is that it is extremely poorly drafted, with no long-term vision and zero understanding of football. The current scramble for new players is typical: every player United is linked to is either well-known (or, more commonly, infamous: Marko Arnautovic! Adrian Rabiot! Mauro Icardi!) or familiar with Ten Hag of the Eredivisie.

To say that Ten Hag is no match for this team is both true and meaningless: no one fits and cannot be. Can you play Lisandro Martinez, a 5’9 centre-back, in the Premier League? It will always be a risk, but it is doable if he has a dominant partner to win aerial battles and if the side can control the match.

Manchester United’s season is in turmoil after just two games. Photograph: Sean Botterill/Getty Images

If he’s playing alongside out-of-the-ordinary Harry Maguire and the opposition can make eight crosses before the break, that’s a blatant weakness. Can you play Christian Eriksen as the deepest midfielder? He wasn’t signed for that, was he? However, again, this is not impossible; with a ferocious snapper to protect him, perhaps he could act as a deep Andrea Pirlo-style playmaker. But Fred is not Rino Gattuso.

The first goal was obviously primarily the fault of David de Gea, but the gap that Josh Dasilva exploited was left by Fred so there was no cover when Ronaldo was forfeited. Allowing the shot was bad, but letting the shot reveal structural flaws.

Can you press with this lineup? United only survived seven shots in the last third of the entire game, 14 fewer than Brentford. Ralph Rangnick was frustrated last season by the team’s lack of a basic understanding of tactics; most of them, he says, have simply never practiced ball-oriented pressing. He spent half an hour working one-on-one with one high-profile player, thought he had made a breakthrough, but then watched him put in his worst game of the season in the next game.

Can you play De Gea from behind? De Gea remains, despite Saturday’s roar, a great shot-back, which is why he was named United’s Player of the Year for the fourth time last season. But there is a reason why he has not played for Spain since October 2020 and why he is clearly behind Brentford’s David Rye in the pecking order. “The goalkeeper,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said in June, “must start the game and create the first superiority, he must dominate the game in the air.”

De Gea can’t do it because he’s just not comfortable with the ball. He completed just 71.3% of his passes last season. In comparison, Ederson scored 88.1% and Alisson scored 87.1%; While this is partly true because De Gea was encouraged to play with longer balls, it is also true that one of the reasons United played longer balls was because of De Gea.

A long unbeaten streak away from home ended in a 4–2 defeat to Leicester in which Maguire, forced to bounce back with an ankle injury, was unable to adjust quickly enough to a De Gea pass, leading Youri Tielemans to equalize. The goalkeeper’s loss of form at the 2018 World Cup was blamed by many on a loss of confidence caused by his discomfort at being asked to play behind the high line and passing out from behind, which culminated in the second goal he conceded against Portugal. , a soft shot from Ronaldo that slid under his body in the same way that Dasilva did on Saturday.