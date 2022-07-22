Manchester United Martial will remain with the future of Ronaldo in doubt

Erik ten Hag has decided that Anthony Martial will not be sold or loaned to Manchester United in the current window because Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future means the manager needs number 9 for the new season.

Martial was one of United’s best pre-season players, scoring in each of his three wins against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace.

However, the 26-year-old disappointed last season, scoring just two goals and one assist in 23 appearances for United and Sevilla, where he spent the second half of the season on loan. This sparked speculation that he might be allowed to leave, but since Ronaldo wants to leave and is out of the two-week tour due to family issues, Ten Hag decided he should leave Martial.

Even if Ronaldo stays – a prospect made more likely by the 37-year-old’s dwindling opportunities – Martial will almost certainly be Ten Hag’s first centre-forward because the Portuguese veteran has yet to train. under a new manager. Other senior options for Ten Hag as a center forward are Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Everyone, however, prefers to operate on the wing.

Ten Hag called on Donny van de Beek to prove himself after two difficult years at United, including a loan spell at Everton for the second part of last season.

Ten Hag, who coached the midfielder at Ajax, said: “All players are the same: he has to do it himself. I, as a manager and the coaching staff around him, can do everything to create the right conditions for him to play, but in the end, the player has to do it himself. They must be held accountable for their work. Donnie has powers. I saw it, but he has to prove himself.”