Manchester United improved Rashford, he’s happy at United, says Ten Haeg

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford’s improvement in form is linked to the player’s personal happiness and says that Manchester United are still in control of the striker’s future.

The 24-year-old scored twice in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, adding to a goal he scored in last month’s win over Liverpool and looking rejuvenated after struggling for the past two seasons.

Many observers felt that the striker needed to leave the club to get out of his rut, but his decision to stay appeared to have been justified. His contract runs until next summer, but United reserve the option to extend it for another year, and Ten Hag was asked if the club had spoken to him about it.

“Definitely,” he said. “I think United are in control. I see a happy Marcus Rashford and I see some things in his game that we could improve, and for the last two and a half months we have been working very hard with him on various aspects.

“He loves it a lot and wants to bring it to the pitch and that’s what you see at that moment. It started with happiness. He comes every day, he loves it, he really smiles, with a very positive vibe, and if you put all these things together, like the way you play, you want to convey different aspects of your game and be happy, you will contribute more to the team, performance and results – and, of course, in your development.

Rashford has started in all six of United’s fixtures but despite the improvement in his form, it is likely that he will be rested ahead of the Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday. Anthony Martial is sidelined with an Achilles injury, so Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to only get a second start.

“He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford. Then not since then, but he is ready to start,” Ten Hag said. “We have to win every game, we want to win every tournament, so we take everything seriously.”