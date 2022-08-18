Manchester United fans’ confidence urges any new owner to invest heavily

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said any new owner of the club should be prepared to invest heavily to restore its former glory amid speculation about a sale by the Glazer family.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has expressed interest in buying United after Tesla founder Elon Musk said a tweet in which he said he was planning to buy the club was part of a “long running joke”.

The club’s owners, the American Glazer family, are under pressure as United sit last in the Premier League after two games of the season. Bloomberg reported that they would consider selling a minority stake, which would open the door for Ratcliffe.

“Rumors are growing about a potential change of ownership or new investors in Manchester United. While supporters are calling for change, of course it must be the right change.” – MUST said in a statement on twitter on Thursday.

“Any potential new owner or investor must be committed to the culture, spirit and best traditions of the club. They must be willing to invest to bring United back to their former glory and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side and the stadium.”

The group added that the new ownership structure should include supporters and include fan shareholding. United lost both league matches under their new manager Erik ten Hag and hosted Liverpool on Monday.