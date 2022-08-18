type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Manchester United fans' confidence urges any new owner to...
SportsFOOTBALL

Manchester United fans’ confidence urges any new owner to invest heavily

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said any new owner of the club should be prepared to invest heavily to restore its former glory amid speculation about a sale by the Glazer family.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has expressed interest in buying United after Tesla founder Elon Musk said a tweet in which he said he was planning to buy the club was part of a “long running joke”.

Five | Manchester United, Elon Musk and the club of bored squillionaires

Read more

The club’s owners, the American Glazer family, are under pressure as United sit last in the Premier League after two games of the season. Bloomberg reported that they would consider selling a minority stake, which would open the door for Ratcliffe.

“Rumors are growing about a potential change of ownership or new investors in Manchester United. While supporters are calling for change, of course it must be the right change.” – MUST said in a statement on twitter on Thursday.

“Any potential new owner or investor must be committed to the culture, spirit and best traditions of the club. They must be willing to invest to bring United back to their former glory and that investment must be real new money spent on the playing side and the stadium.”

The group added that the new ownership structure should include supporters and include fan shareholding. United lost both league matches under their new manager Erik ten Hag and hosted Liverpool on Monday.



Previous articleFormer judges who sent kids to jail for kickbacks must pay more than $200 million
Next articleYankees’ Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam vs Rays, joins exclusive club

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Addams Family’ Then and Now: Look Back at ’90s Stars as ‘Wednesday’ TV Series Photos Release

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Kenny Omega makes a surprise return to AEW

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Army soldier aims to rescue desperate dog who sneaks into foreign base: ‘He deserves to come home’

closer Video Florida-based dog rescue group heads to Europe to rescue pets...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

10 House Republicans Voted to Impeach Trump: Where Are They Now?

WASHINGTON — The decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump has cost 10 members of the House...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The US midterms will bring some changes from social media companies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media companies are offering few specifics as they share their plans to defend...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Meet the finalists of this year’s Mallet Children’s Championship

Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Arsenal’s quick start is a reward for their planning and patience

MIkel Arteta received the time needed to form...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Avoni’s long journey to the Premier League has finally come to an end

"I"I've always dreamed of playing in the Premier...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Billionaire Ineos Ratcliff is interested in buying the club

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain's richest...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Elon Musk’s ‘Joke’ tweet blames United ownership debate

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk briefly electrified the debate...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News