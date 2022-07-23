Manchester United – Aston Villa Chambers 2-2 draw for Villa

Manchester United appeared to be ending their two-week summer tour of Thailand and Australia with a win and a perfect four out of four win record before David de Gea missed a corner in injury time and Calum Chambers crashed at home to equalize for Aston Villas.

Thus, a two-goal lead in the first half in Perth was squandered and Erik ten Hag made it clear he would use that as a reality check. “That’s what I just said in the locker room,” the manager said. “The drop in concentration is unacceptable, but before the start of the season I am happy because now I can tell them that this cannot happen. We have to get out of the locker room and get back to our plan. [after half-time] and that’s what we didn’t do.”

Ten Hag was nicer when asked if it was harsh to blame De Gea for Chambers’ strike. “I have to see him back,” the manager said.

David de Gea: “I hope we are much better. It was embarrassing sometimes Read more

United flew home from Perth just after the whistle with a return of three wins, a draw, 13 goals scored and three goals conceded. Ten Hag said: “Football is a sport of mistakes and we must reduce the number of mistakes. But in those two weeks, I saw a lot of progress. In the first half I saw really good football, really controlled and dominated the game.”

Villa were kept at arm’s length by United’s attacks before rallying superbly in the second half. Unimpressive, however, was the surface, which was a little treacherous, as evidenced by United’s first foray: Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes teamed up but slipped on a field that was caught in heavy rain.

The weather was close to forcing a postponement and the danger of injury was clear. Fortunately, this did not happen. Harry Maguire was one of United’s best players after he was booed during a win over Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday. The captain was close to opening when he jumped towards Shaw’s corner. Emiliano Martinez scored with a header, but the Villa goalkeeper and his teammates were cautioned.

Aston Villa players are looking to shut down Jadon Sancho, who scored Manchester United’s first goal. Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard has spoken about how his team “turned the scale” after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar, so the sight of Matty Cash impersonating Rashford before shooting De Gea’s goal is would make him happy. United’s number one dived and missed the ball, but the ball went wide of his right post.

The inside element made this game to the advantage. Villa players crashed into United, as when John McGinn flipped Fernandez and Diego Carlos did the same to Rashford.

United, more in tune with the game, scored first thanks to the smooth consistency that becomes their hallmark under Ten Hag. Martial passed the ball to Fernandes, who filed to Rashford from the left. Shaw rushed wide, made a pass and passed to Jadon Sancho, who lifted his foot to hit the target.

Heavy rain set in and made matters worse as United doubled their lead. Sancho moved down the right flank and scored the ball. Rashford’s shot was unsuccessful, but due to a deflection from Cash, Martinez scored an own goal. Gerrard sent for Leon Bailey at half-time and scored five minutes later. He drove on the right and made Viktor Lindelöf seem like an amateur, beating the Swede and then De Gea with a 20-yard finish.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

It was amazing from Villa and they had momentum, De Gea made a fingertip save as another shot from Bayley ricocheted off Martial. The villa was in the mode that Gerrard would have liked. Emiliano Buendía’s ball released the dangerous Bailey, who passed De Gea, but Maguire was there to make the classic final clearance.

By the final phase, Ten Hag had replaced all of his outfield players. This left United a little shabby, and when the wind got strong enough to blow the plastic chair off the pitch, Chambers stepped forward.

Gerrard said: “The players came out and changed for the better in the second half.”