Manchester United assess Casemiro's move as Rabiot's bid stalled

Manchester United’s bid to buy Adrien Rabiot from Juventus will almost certainly fail due to the midfielder’s salary demands, and Real Madrid’s Casemiro is being explored as an alternative to reinforce this unit of Erik ten Hag’s team.

United reached a £15m agreed fee with Juventus for Rabiot, but the 27-year-old’s mother and agent Véronique wanted him to be paid more than many of the club’s highest-paid players, such as Bruno Fernandes, who receives about £240,000 per week. That’s because the Frenchman will be a free agent next summer.

While the deal could still be renewed, John Murtow, the director of football in charge of the talks, said it was unlikely, so his focus is now on exploring a potential move for Casemiro.

The contract of the 30-year-old footballer with Madrid runs until 2025, so his cost will be significantly higher than Rabiot’s fee. Whether Casemiro can be persuaded to leave European champions for a Europa League side this season remains to be seen.

The Brazilian, who could possibly be an upgrade of Rabiot, made 63 caps and scored five internationals to win the Copa America in 2019. With Real Casemiro, he won five Champions Leagues, three Spanish titles, one Spanish Cup, two UEFA championships. Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cups.

The Brighton midfielder’s camp is also considering Moses Caicedo as an alternative.

