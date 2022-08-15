type here...
Manchester United are willing to sell midfielder Garner for £15m.

Manchester United will listen to offers for James Garner, with an asking price of around £15m for the midfielder. Since Erik ten Hag only has Scott McTominay and Fred as forward players in position, his decision to allow the 21-year-old to leave may have to do with securing funds for new recruits.

After renewing his contract with United, Garner spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 41 league appearances as Forest secured promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Ten Hag’s decision to field Christian Eriksen as a pivot in Saturday’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford further highlighted the lack of resources in his department. While the Dane may work there, he is much more experienced in an advanced role.

Ten Hag has two defeats in his first two matches – Brighton won 2-1 at Old Trafford. Liverpool will be visiting next Monday and the Dutchman has only two and a half weeks to try to strengthen the squad. Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong remains Ten Hag’s No. 1 target and he also wants to add a striker, with Ajax’s Anthony still of interest.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old Brazilian told NOS: “Will Ten Hag call me? No idea. He should discuss this with my agents, I’m focused on that. What will be, will be, we’ll see.

“I feel good at Ajax. I give this club everything, every minute. So I love this city and this club.”

Ten Hag hopes to close a deal for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot this week. An initial fee of £15m has been agreed, but personal terms for the French midfielder are yet to be finalized.

