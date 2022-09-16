Manchester City’s Taylor urges patience after summer of change

Gareth Taylor says he understands Manchester City fans’ concerns after the summer change and urged them to be patient while his new players settle into the league and set-up.

“Yes, I can understand that,” the manager says. “I would ask them to be patient because we have really invested in the future with these [new] players. Naturally, there will be significant turnover at some point if you look at the nature of the group that left. They did us a really good service and three of the players retired. In doing so, we had to be at the forefront with our recruitment, and we were.”

Before losing 3-2 to Chelsea in extra time in the FA Cup final in May, City won 13 consecutive games in all competitions to win the Continental League Cup. The run added pressure to Taylor, who insisted “I have nothing to think about” when asked if his position was in question after a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea last November. This defeat was followed by a 2-1 cup defeat to Manchester United, which meant they suffered six defeats and two draws in their first 12 games of the season, including the team’s elimination from Champions League qualification.

In defense of Taylor and his team, the team was weakened by injuries, with Ellie Roebuck, Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly, Lucy Bronze and Esme Morgan among those with fouls.

If the pressure had eased by the end of the season, it will resume before a new campaign kicks off for City at Aston Villa on Sunday. City have lost a significant number of players in the transfer window, including three Euro winners Lucy Bronze and Kira Walsh to Barcelona and Georgia Stanway to Bayern Munich. Other departures include Olympic gold medalist Janine Becky at the Portland Thorns, Caroline Weir at Real Madrid, and Jill Scott, Ellen White and Karen Bardsley, who retired.

“The ones that probably just got us a little stumped were Ellen and Kira,” Taylor says. “It’s worth looking at why these players are chosen. They are in a good location and have been designed very well. Kira served us for eight years, developed very well and wanted to take on this challenge. We received a record fee for her, which shows that we are doing something right here at the club, and we were disappointed to lose such a player.

To rectify the situation, City have signed Venezuelan strikers Deina Castellanos and Laia Alexandri from Atlético Madrid, Layla Ouhabi from Barcelona, ​​young Australian Mary Fowler from Montpellier, goalkeeper Sandy McIver from Everton, Kerstin Kasparij from Twente” and Yui Hasegawa from West Ham. .

“I think we’re in a good place,” Taylor says. “We lost experience and brought in players who we think are very good going forward. We probably lowered the average age a bit. You don’t want to lose the whole experience. Each of the players had different circumstances. [that left]. Ellen White’s retirement and Kira Walsh’s lateness was something of a push. Up to this point, we’ve probably been in a pretty good place.