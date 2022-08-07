New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Erling Haaland made an impressive debut for Manchester City as the club opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Holland scored two goals in the win. He scored his first goal from the penalty spot in the 35th minute and helped West Ham put the finishing touches on his goal number in the 65th minute.

He said after the match that this is a good start. “It’s about the connections we make every day in training and practicing it. So, we’ll improve it and it’ll come more and more, so I’m not worried.”

He almost got a hat-trick in the 78th minute, but his shot sailed high over the goal. He became the second Manchester City player to score twice on debut after Sergio Aguero in 2011.

Holland’s father, Alfie, was in the stands to watch.

“It was good that he saw two goals,” he said. “It’s a big moment for me to make my debut in this competition.”

The Norwegian striker joined Manchester City in the offseason after spending years in the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg and in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

In 2021-2022 for Dortmund, he had 22 goals and eight assists. The club finished second in the league.

He signed a five-year deal with Manchester City in the summer. The deal is worth about $61 million or 60 million euros.

The club will look to pick up some more points against Bournemouth next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.