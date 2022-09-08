Manchester City is fully focused on the title

Plan

“We need to win the league this season,” Gareth Taylor said bluntly ahead of what promises to be a transitional season at Academy Stadium. As if the retirements of Ellen White, Jill Scott and Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze – and almost certainly Kira Walsh – to Barcelona, ​​Georgia Stanway to Bayern and Caroline Weir to Real Madrid were not burdensome enough, the City manager saw how his team was eliminated. from the Champions League when they suffered a 1–0 defeat in a qualifying match against Real Madrid in August.

As Barcelona look to add key midfielder Walsh to their squad after agreeing a record fee for the top England team, Taylor has a daunting task ahead as he continues to lead a major squad overhaul. One familiar face that remains in place is former England captain Steph Houghton, and City could use their powerful 34-year-old centre-back to show that the Achilles tendon injury that has kept her sidelined for most of last season is forever in the past.

Houghton has been joined by several exciting, high-profile reinforcements, including Venezuelan striker Deina Castellanos, signed from Atlético Madrid, Spain’s left-back Layla Ouhabi, signed from Barcelona, ​​Spain’s right-back or centre-back Laia Alexandri, formerly of Atlético Madrid, and Former Montpellier striker and Australian international Mary Fowler. At 19, Fowler, who can play both as a striker and attacking midfielder, is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Although City bounced back from a poor start and finished third last season, Taylor’s side ended up nine points behind champions Chelsea and eight points behind Arsenal. It didn’t help that Taylor’s first goaltender, Ellie Roebuck, sidelined the first half of that campaign with an injury. At that time, Roebuck is ready to resume as part of a passing team with more and more possession, propelled by England strikers Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly and defended by England defenders Alex Greenwood and Demi Stokes. Taylor’s redevelopment project looks exciting but high-risk, and there is fear on the Etihad campus that Walsh’s departure could prove to be a tipping point as the controlled transition turns into turmoil. They say no one is irreplaceable, but Walsh’s record transfer fee underscores her importance to City.

Manager

It took some time for Taylor to adjust his management style to work with older, enduringly independent female players after he moved from City’s men’s youth team to take over from Nick Cushing in 2020. although Taylor never saw eye to eye with the Bronze, he toned down his approach to the overall buff. The 49-year-old, who has been in Manchester City’s attack in the course of his promising playing career, is regarded as a great manager, but his signing will be under scrutiny after a summer of massive change.

Key player

Lauren Hemp: It’s sometimes hard to believe that Hemp is only 22 years old. The winger, with four PFA Young Player of the Year titles, was integral to England’s Euro 2022 triumph. While Cannabis is not finished yet, it is on the cusp of establishing itself as a world-class talent. Positioned mostly on the left, she contributes – and creates and occasionally scores – in City’s high percentage of goals. Consistently humble and reassuringly down to earth, Hemp left her family home in North Norfolk at the age of 16 to join Bristol City, arriving in the City in 2018 and never looking back. Kelly Smith, once England’s best striker, says of her: “There aren’t too many players to get me up and running, but Lauren Hemp is one of them. When she gets the ball, she makes things happen, she dribbles so fast she’s deadly.”

Big summer autograph

Fowler is considered a potential international superstar. With an Irish father and a Papua New Guinean mother, Cairns-born Fowler has connections around the world and is unusually mature for her age on and off the field. Able to play in both attacking midfield and attack, she scored 10 goals in 40 matches for Montpellier. Alex Stajcic, former Australia coach, said: “Mary has probably the most weapons I’ve ever seen on a player in her age group.” She already has 26 caps and seven goals for Australia.