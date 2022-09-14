type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Manchester City don't worry about matchups at Guardiola's side
SportsFOOTBALL

Manchester City don’t worry about matchups at Guardiola’s side

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Pep Guardiola is not worried about the prospect of a backlog of matches at the end of the season. Manchester City’s game against Tottenham last weekend was postponed due to the death of the queen, and their trip to Arsenal for October 19 could be rescheduled.

This is because Arsenal could reschedule their postponed Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven until midweek. With the World Cup set to interrupt the season for six weeks from mid-November, it’s unlikely these City games can be played before the new year. This could create a backlog in the second half of the campaign, but Guardiola isn’t worried about it right now.

This week, Brighton will begin negotiations with candidates for the seat of Graham Potter.

Read more

“The Premier League has the ability to find [room for] matches,” the City manager said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund. “Perhaps the game against Tottenham will take place in February or March, because right now I think it’s impossible. We will find a way.

“At the moment there is the League Cup, the FA Cup, but we will find a way. We’re going to play this delayed game, it’s not a problem. Every season the matches were so tight.”

During a visit to Dortmund, Erling Haaland will have a quick reunion with the club he left in the summer. The striker has made a stunning impact at City, scoring 12 goals in eight appearances since his £51m move. Manuel Akanji was also signed from Dortmund this summer and Sergio Gomez has been there since 2018-21, although he has spent most of that time on loan.

“They know these players better than I know the Dortmund players, that’s for sure,” said Guardiola, whose side beat Sevilla 4-0 in the first leg of Group G last week, scoring two goals from Haaland. “They may get this benefit, but we’ll see [on Wednesday] whether this is an advantage or a disadvantage.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, another former Borussia Dortmund player, has been impressed with Haaland since his arrival. “The numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “He’s great on the pitch, but his character, attitude and determination off the pitch is incredible.”

Previous articleNew York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, ‘worst crisis since Great Depression’
Next articleGleyber Torres’ bases-clearing double leads Yankees to 10-inning victory over Red Sox

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Fiver Quality Preservation and Kotchap Song

POTTER (and 75), CRUIF (and 1972)Considering how Chelsea...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season in the Europa League

It was as much a textbook as European...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Silence about football’s links to sexual and domestic violence is deafening

Tthat's a lot of problems in football. ...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Removing Chelsea from their position will be the most difficult task

Hsomething is inevitable in football. No matter...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News