Manchester City don’t worry about matchups at Guardiola’s side

Pep Guardiola is not worried about the prospect of a backlog of matches at the end of the season. Manchester City’s game against Tottenham last weekend was postponed due to the death of the queen, and their trip to Arsenal for October 19 could be rescheduled.

This is because Arsenal could reschedule their postponed Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven until midweek. With the World Cup set to interrupt the season for six weeks from mid-November, it’s unlikely these City games can be played before the new year. This could create a backlog in the second half of the campaign, but Guardiola isn’t worried about it right now.

“The Premier League has the ability to find [room for] matches,” the City manager said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund. “Perhaps the game against Tottenham will take place in February or March, because right now I think it’s impossible. We will find a way.

“At the moment there is the League Cup, the FA Cup, but we will find a way. We’re going to play this delayed game, it’s not a problem. Every season the matches were so tight.”

During a visit to Dortmund, Erling Haaland will have a quick reunion with the club he left in the summer. The striker has made a stunning impact at City, scoring 12 goals in eight appearances since his £51m move. Manuel Akanji was also signed from Dortmund this summer and Sergio Gomez has been there since 2018-21, although he has spent most of that time on loan.

“They know these players better than I know the Dortmund players, that’s for sure,” said Guardiola, whose side beat Sevilla 4-0 in the first leg of Group G last week, scoring two goals from Haaland. “They may get this benefit, but we’ll see [on Wednesday] whether this is an advantage or a disadvantage.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, another former Borussia Dortmund player, has been impressed with Haaland since his arrival. “The numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “He’s great on the pitch, but his character, attitude and determination off the pitch is incredible.”