Manchester City defender Dortmund Akanji close to signing

Manchester City are close to signing centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. Talks are entering the final stages after City offered €17m (£14.6m) for the Swiss international.

Akanji’s arrival is not expected to hasten the departure of one of City’s four senior centre-backs: John Stones, Ruben Diaz, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake. Akanji, who joined Dortmund from Basel in 2018, started in 25 Bundesliga games last season but did not feature in this campaign.

Manchester United reach $100 million deal for Anthony Read more

Pep Guardiola set about trying to bolster his defensive options the day he admitted he was surprised by how good one of his forward signings turned out to be. The manager said Julián Alvarez would be the perfect replacement if Erling Haaland had a rest.

Álvarez joined the Champions side in the summer after a £14.1m move from River Plate was agreed in January. The 22-year-old made an impact on his four substitution appearances, scoring against Liverpool in the Community Shield and contributing to two of Haaland’s goals in Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Crystal Palace.

Guardiola was asked what surprised him the most about the Argentine striker. “I knew him a little from TV, videos, games at River Plate; I was surprised at how good he is,” he said. “He is so humble, always positive. He goes all out in every workout. I like that type of player.”

Haaland is the Premier League’s top scorer with six goals in four games, but Guardiola would have no hesitation in choosing Alvarez instead. “When Erling isn’t playing, Julian will almost certainly be playing,” he said. “He was involved in two goals in the last game. Always close to the ball, it makes sense to be in position at the right moment. When it falls [off the front] he has the qualities to play.

Erling Haaland high fives Julian Alvarez during Manchester City’s 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

“I know people talk a lot about Erling, but Julian is an exceptional player. We are very happy. We are all impressed with this guy, his pace, focus, work ethic. For many things.

Guardiola will not depend on whether Haaland starts away at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. “You’ll see,” he said.

Tuesday marks seven years since the arrival of Kevin De Bruyne at City. The Belgian midfielder was an unqualified success, but at the time some had doubts about signing him due to a bad spell at Chelsea.

Guardiola said: “Everyone has their own opinion and you have to think about it. Haters are open to do it [criticise]. The way Kevin plays, his incredible talent, his hard work, his dedication, he’s friends with everyone. Players of this type: you have to watch what they do.