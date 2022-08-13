Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth De Bruyne and Foden shine

Usually someone with the pale complexion of Kevin De Bruyne fights the heat, but the Belgian showed another example of why he is one of the world’s elite against Bournemouth. Last season was his most productive Premier League campaign with 15 goals and eight assists, but he is poised to improve. He was at the center of City’s dominant game, scoring and setting up a goal in a dynamic game.

Ilkay Gundogan, De Bruyne and Phil Foden made the second half a real test for City, and this display will convince all doubters that Pep Guardiola’s team will win this season. They spent 90 minutes in control of the ball, choosing moments to put an end to Bournemouth’s futile resistance.

City were the dominant force from start to finish, patiently waiting for the right moment to create chances against a team with 10 men behind the ball. After defeating Villa on the first day, Bournemouth became aware of the harsh conditions of the Premier League. City took four dangerous corners within six minutes and Jack Stacey was cautioned for attacking Riyad Mahrez. Bournemouth arrived with the goal of weathering as much stress as possible on a hot day in east Manchester, and Scott Parker’s cardigan didn’t indicate the seasonal heat.

Even if their manager didn’t feel the heat, Bournemouth’s defense did. Foden was supposed to pass the ball to Erling Haaland after inadvertently controlling De Bruyne’s shot, but took aim from close range only to see the ball ricochet off goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The city was under complete control. Bournemouth struggled to get out of their own half in the first 15 minutes, instead camping on the edge of the penalty area. They were inevitably broken in the 19th minute when Haaland showed his skill by softening the pass with his back to the goal, under pressure from two players who were marking him, before turning around and sending the ball to Gundogan, who shot through Travers into the center of the field. corner.

When the Citizens have so much possession, there is always the possibility that De Bruyne will be able to influence the course of the game. He took the ball at the half-hour mark 30 yards from goal. Bournemouth gave him space to run, allowing the Belgian to get unhindered to the edge of the pitch. He stopped, took aim with the outside of his right boot, and accurately picked the bottom corner. “When I was in Munich, he was at Wolfsburg and I think he was the best player in the Bundesliga,” Guardiola said. “Kevin was a really good player before we arrived, he’s good with us and will be good after us. There was no room for that shot and it was an incredible goal.”

Erling Haaland didn’t score against Bournemouth, but Manchester City fans cheered him off the pitch. Photo: Paul Curry/Rex/Shutterstock

De Bruyne then opened up a confused defense and Foden scored City’s third goal. His run was not recorded, and he calmly shot into the corner, despite the best efforts of the goalkeeper. “It was an incredible performance, Phil’s assist came from him,” Guardiola said. “Against Bournemouth it’s hard to do because they defend the box and hold the line very well.”

Haaland and his teammates quickly get to know each other. As his goals at West Ham have shown, they know what runs he will make and it was the same against Bournemouth. They threw in early crosses so he could attack and play defensively split passes so he could hook them. He only had eight touches in the match, but he still scored a goal and earned applause after being substituted.