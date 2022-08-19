Man who died in RCMP cell in Alberta required medical attention before arrest, expert says

The man, who died last month in an RCMP cell in Grande Prairie, Alta, had to undergo a medical examination before police apprehended him, according to a forensic scientist.

Addison Hartzler, 30, was arrested in the early hours of June 3 after calling 911 for what he believes was a home invasion.

When officers found no evidence of a break-in, Hartzler was arrested for causing harm to the community—about nine minutes after arriving at the scene of the RCMP.

Nine hours later, he was found unconscious in the cell of the Grande Prairie RCMP unit.

His death is currently being investigated by Alberta’s police oversight body, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The RCMP told Hartzler’s family that he was psychotic and delusional prior to his arrest, but did not undergo a medical examination.

“If a person is behaving erratically, why didn’t the officers at the scene request paramedic assistance to examine this person?” said Doug King, professor of justice studies at Mount Royal University.

The death raises questions about how police make arrests, evaluate suspects’ medical needs and protect detainees, King said.

Addison Hartzler was found dead in an RCMP holding cell in Grande Prairie, Alta on June 3, nine hours after he was arrested for causing harm to the community on suspicion that he had falsely reported breaking into a home where he lived. Hartzler is featured in this undated family photograph. (Contributed by Gregory Hartzler/The Canadian Press)

The arresting officer later told Hartzler’s father that his son was unwilling or unable to give his name to the police. Because of this, they detained him until they could identify him and formally charge him with mischief.

According to King, Hartzler’s apparent confusion suggests he needs immediate medical attention.

According to him, the officers will have to answer why they put him alone in the cell instead.

“Then the question becomes a matter for the decision of the police officer.

“When paramedics get involved, when there is a medical examination, all this is caused by one of these judgments. But this does not mean that these officers are not responsible for their judgments.”

The patient’s report indicated that the last time the RCMP saw Hartzler alive was at 9 a.m., more than two hours before paramedics were called to the squad, despite RCMP policy that cells must be checked at least every 15 minutes.

Arrest speed questionable

Initially, the Alberta RCMP was tasked with investigating the death in custody. ASIRT took over the investigation last week after the Hartzler family fought to have the case redistributed.

Sandy Yung, a professor of psychology and crime researcher at McEwan University, said the ASIRT investigation should focus on what evidence the RCMP used to detain Hartzler and determine that he did not need medical attention.

According to Jung, the speed of the arrest – nine minutes after the officers first contacted Hartzler – is confusing.

“What kind of investigation led to the fact that he was put in a cell?

“I don’t think there was enough time to make that decision.”

Jung wonders if the responding officers were making unsubstantiated assumptions about Hartzler’s mental state and motives.

She said that Hartzler appeared to be obedient officers in the videotape of the arrest.

The video shows him sitting in the back of a police car just after the police arrived. He was not in handcuffs.

“Take him out of the room and actually place him in a pre-trial detention cell? What evidence do they have to support this?” Jung said.

“I would say the decisions were made fairly quickly.”

The RCMP declined to comment on the officers’ actions in the case, citing the ongoing ASIRT investigation.

Watch the video of the RCMP response here:

Alberta’s Father Claims Negligence After Son’s Death in RCMP Detention Duration 1:42 Addison Hartzler, 30, died in the Grand Prairie RCMP Detention Unit on June 3, hours after his arrest at his home.

The ER patient’s report states that by 11:17 a.m., Hartzler was “apparently dead” in his cell.

The RCMP told rescuers they suspected he was using cocaine.

Harzler’s father believes he had a non-drug and alcohol-related medical episode. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

King said that if the squad’s logs showed that Hartzler had been left unattended for several hours, that would be a clear violation of RCMP protocol. According to him, the officers involved in the case can be found guilty of his death.

“This has the civil consequences of negligence. And this could have financial implications for the RCMP. It can also mean some form of reprimand or sanction against the officers at the scene.

“And I can very well assume that none of this is going to end the suffering that the family is experiencing.”

Hartzler’s father said the family would consider filing a lawsuit against the RCMP if the ASIRT investigation found any wrongdoing. He said the family also wants a public inquiry.

High workload at ASIRT

The provincial director of law enforcement initially stated that the investigation would remain with the RCMP because there was no confrontation between the RCMP and Hartzler, and also because of the number of files that had recently been handed over to ASIRT.

ASIRT took up the investigation on August 9 and received the case file earlier this week.

In an interview, ASIRT Executive Director Mike Ewanson said the agency has a lot to do.

“Workload, it ebb and flow,” Yuenson said. “We can get taxed quickly with multiple dossiers assigned to everyone at the same time.”

Active ASIRT cases include an investigation into the death of another person in the Grande Prairie holding cells.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct on February 7, 2021, after police received a report about a man who was using drugs and rioting in the house. The next morning he was found unconscious in his cell.