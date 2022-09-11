New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Michigan police shot and killed a stranger who killed his wife, their family dog ​​and injured his daughter on Sunday.

Wall Lake Police responded to reports of shots fired in a residential area early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the home on the 1200 block of Glenwood Court, a man with a gun got out and began shooting at officers.

The police retaliated and the man died. Officers then searched the home and found the man’s wife and the family dog ​​dead.

The man’s daughter was also injured in the shooting and was rushed to a local hospital, according to Click on Detroit.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved in the shooting, but the man appeared to have mental health issues, the outlet said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.