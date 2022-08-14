New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An eastern Pennsylvania suspect has been arrested after he drove through a crowd of people at an event honoring victims of a recent wildfire and then struck a woman.

The toxicology department in Berwick, Pennsylvania reported a heavy police presence at a bar after several pedestrians were hit. WOLF-TV reported.

The incident left one dead and 17 injured, Pennsylvania State Police said.

“On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that was driving through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough, Columbia County,” a statement said.

Twelve of the victims were taken to Geisinger Danville Hospital, three to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one to Berwick Hospital and one to Geisinger Bloomsburg, according to the statement.

The suspect fled the scene.

WNEP-TV reported The accident occurred during a day-long event to benefit the families of 10 people who died in a recent fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania.

State police said the same suspect believed to be responsible for the crash was later found in Luzerne County, where police received a call about a male suspect assaulting a woman.

“After the troops arrived, they found a woman dead and a man who was taken into custody by the Municipal Police Department,” the statement said. The suspect is in custody at PSP Shikshini, awaiting criminal charges.

The Borough of Berwick Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Both incidents are under investigation.

“The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating a homicide incident in Berwick, Columbia County,” PSP said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information including video surveillance or photos of any incident is encouraged to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261 or PSP Shikshini at 570-542-4117.