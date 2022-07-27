Tanios pleaded guilty to trespassing and disorderly conduct.

WASHINGTON – One of two men accused of assaulting the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Siknik during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack pleaded guilty Wednesday. Misdemeanor: Trespassing and disorderly conduct.

George Tanios, 40, of Morgantown, WVA, faces up to six months in prison and a $20,000 fine under federal guidelines when he is sentenced Dec. 6 by U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan. Tanios was initially charged with assaulting police and conspiracy to injure police.

His co-defendant, Julian Khater, who is in plea negotiations, was indicted Oct. on the felony charges. Awaiting hearing of 5. Khater is accused of allegedly spraying Scenic with Frontiersman bear spray, according to Hogan.

Siknik died the next day of natural causes of stroke.

According to Assistant US Attorney Gilead Light, Khatar is in discussions with prosecutors to potentially plead guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer. His sentencing guidelines would result in 78 to 97 months in prison, Light said.

Khater will consider the offer and make a decision by Aug. 24, according to his lawyer, Chad Siegel.

Police described a fierce fight between officers and rioters at the location where Siknik was injured. Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards, who suffered a concussion when she was knocked to the ground while fighting rioters outside the west front of the Capitol, saw Siknik sitting holding his head. But she said it turned paler than the typical red in reaction to the pepper spray.

“All of a sudden, I see movement to my left and I turn and it’s Officer Siknik, with his head in this hand,” Edwards testified June 9 at a House committee hearing investigating the assault. “And it was ghostly pale, which I thought at the time was because it had been sprayed and I was concerned.”

“My cop alarm bells went off because if you get sprayed with pepper spray, you turn red,” she added, holding up a sheet of paper. “He became as pale as this sheet of paper.”

Surveillance video showed Tanios and Khater walking toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at 2:09 p.m., according to court records. The video shows Khater telling Tanios: “Give me that bear (too)” before reaching into Tanios’ backpack, according to court records.

“Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet … it’s too early,” Tanios replied, according to court records.

At about 2:20 p.m., the video showed Khater walking through the crowd to confront a line of police officers, including Siknik and Edwards. At 2:23 p.m., as rioters began pulling on bicycle racks that police were using to block rioters from the Capitol, video showed Khatter aiming a spray can at officers and moving his right arm from side to side, according to court records. is

Tanios was initially charged with injury to officers, assault on officers, civil disorder and other charges. But a narrowed version of the charges filed Wednesday charged him with trespassing on restricted grounds and disorderly and disruptive behavior, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.