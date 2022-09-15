New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Arkansas man hit two big milestones when he found a diamond Crater of Diamonds State Park earlier this month.

Scott Krekes of Dierks, Arkansas, found his 50th diamond of 2022, which was also the 35,000th diamond registered at the state park, according to a press release from Arkansas State Parks.

Over the past four years, Krekes has discovered and registered more than 80 diamonds — 50 of which he found this year — at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, according to a press release.

Earlier this month, dirt was sifting through the cracks Diamond search area and decided to take some sifted gravel home to look at later.

Park guidelines allow visitors to take home one five-gallon bucket of sifted gravel per day, the press release said.

While sifting through his gravel at home, Krekes found a small diamond. On September 6, they brought it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center to be officially registered, the press release said.

Park staff register the diamond a 4-point white diamond. Diamonds smaller than one carat are weighed in points, with 100 points equaling one carat, according to the press release.

Park staff also told Kreykes that his Diamond was the 35,000th Since opening in 1972, Crater of Diamonds State Park has been discovered and registered.

When Krekes learned the news, he told staff he had goosebumps, the press release said.

For his achievement, Krekes received a free two-night stay Arkansas State Park and a special display for its Diamond and Registration Card, the release said.

Krekes named his diamond Leo after his grandson, according to the release.