closer
Video

Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 25

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, tried to rescue a 27-year-old man who shot and killed pets in his home last week, but the man died from his injuries Sunday in Lehigh County. The coroner announced.

Elliot Sensman, 27, died of an anoxic brain injury from being strangled by the constriction, meaning the snake completely cut off oxygen to his brain, the coroner said.

FILE - A boa constrictor is seen at a museum on Jan. 15, 2016.

FILE – A boa constrictor is seen at a museum on Jan. 15, 2016.
(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, police were called to the home last Wednesday around 2 p.m. Officers found Sensman lying on the ground with a snake wrapped around his neck and shot the animal in the head to free him.

California CBP officers found 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

“The snake’s head was actually far enough away from the victim that an officer was able to shoot the snake, which he did at that point, and the snake kind of started slithering away,” said Upper Macungie Township Lt. Peter Nikkischer. Local news agency.

“If he didn’t do that, I don’t know how they freed the man from the snake’s grip.”

Police were called to this home last week about a man who curled up with his pet snake.

Police were called to this home last week about a man who curled up with his pet snake.
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)

Snake died due to gunshot wound. Other snake enclosures were also found inside the house.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Sensman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:11 a.m. Sunday

Paul Best is a digital reporter for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.