Police in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, tried to rescue a 27-year-old man who shot and killed pets in his home last week, but the man died from his injuries Sunday in Lehigh County. The coroner announced.

Elliot Sensman, 27, died of an anoxic brain injury from being strangled by the constriction, meaning the snake completely cut off oxygen to his brain, the coroner said.

According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, police were called to the home last Wednesday around 2 p.m. Officers found Sensman lying on the ground with a snake wrapped around his neck and shot the animal in the head to free him.

“The snake’s head was actually far enough away from the victim that an officer was able to shoot the snake, which he did at that point, and the snake kind of started slithering away,” said Upper Macungie Township Lt. Peter Nikkischer. Local news agency.

“If he didn’t do that, I don’t know how they freed the man from the snake’s grip.”

Snake died due to gunshot wound. Other snake enclosures were also found inside the house.

Sensman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:11 a.m. Sunday