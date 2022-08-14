New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

An unidentified man set his car on fire and drove into the US Capitol barricade before exiting his vehicle and shooting himself indiscriminately late Saturday night.

US Capitol Police have not yet confirmed the incident, which was first reported by PBS. No injuries other than the driver were reported.

The motive of the person behind the incident is unknown.

A Capital Police officer discharged the weapon inside the artillery office building

Click here to get the Fox News app

The incident comes more than a year after another vehicle crashed into the Capitol barricade in 2021, killing one police officer and injuring another.

The attack killed Officer Billy Evans and sent the Capitol Hill Police Department “reeling,” according to the Capitol Police Union.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.