Man City Phillips ‘ideal’ replacement for Fernandinho

Pep Guardiola believes Calvin Phillips was Manchester City’s “perfect” choice to replace Fernandinho. The midfielder could make his full debut for City against Newcastle on Sunday after recovering from injury.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Guardiola that Leeds have a young prodigy who could one day fit the bill for the Etihad. City have since followed the midfielder and spent £42m on England when their former club captain Fernandinho decided to return home to Brazil at the end of last season to join Atlético Paranaense.

“He [Bielsa] talked about him three or four years ago,” Guardiola said. “He talked about him when he was in the Championship, I first realized that Calvin Phillips was playing for Leeds and he [Bielsa] spoke to me: “There is a guy who is very, very good, maybe not now at Manchester City, but maybe one day he will be able to play in top teams.” After he proved that Marcelo wasn’t wrong, [he was] moved to the Premier League and national team. The steps they have taken are credit to Calvin and Leeds. After Fernandinho decided to go to Brazil, the rest is history, we were looking for a defensive midfielder and we thought he was perfect for us.”

Bielsa helped City by adapting Phillips’ play after he moved through the ranks at Elland Road as a more offensive player. The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Liverpool before making his debut in City’s Premier League opener late at night at West Ham. He missed out on last week’s knockout win over Bournemouth but will be available at St James’ Park and can look forward to more active participation when City reach the Champions League and Champions League Cup.

“We have no doubts, he is an England national team player, he is developing incredibly as a player,” Guardiola explained. “He worked with Marcelo Bielsa, he is British, which also helps the Premier League a lot. He had injuries last season and now you have to be careful with the little problems he had last week and try to avoid them in the future. I’m sure he will adapt.

“Of course, he will have to know some of the things we do, now it is a step forward for him in this position. As I said, September starts, every three days there is a game, we will need him and he will prove how valuable he is – we have no doubts. We know that he is an exceptional person and that helps a lot. We knew Kyle [Walker] and John [Stones] for the feeling of the players of the English national team, so he settled in so well and so quickly.