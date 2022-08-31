New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man climbed the New York Times building in Manhattan on Tuesday night before being arrested and hospitalized, the New York Post reported.

Dero Erickson, 31, was described by the publication’s sources as emotionally disturbed. As a crowd gathered on Eighth Avenue, he pulled out a small knife and held it to his neck as he climbed 50 feet up the building.

Firefighters and Port Authority police officers helped bring Erickson to safety. Police say he was not injured.

He was taken to hospital for medical examination.

Erickson has been charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and trespassing, according to the report.

“Just over a week ago, Erickson was issued a bench warrant for failing to appear in court for an alleged assault on a police officer,” the sources said.

On August 18, he was accused of injuring a policeman by nailing him with a two-by-four. In that case, he was taken into custody, hospitalized for emotional evaluation and released on his own recognizance after his arrest, according to sources,” the Post says.