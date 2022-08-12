New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced at a press conference that two suspects in connection with last week’s Mall of America shooting were arrested Thursday as they left a barbershop in Chicago.

Shamar Alon Lark, 21, and Rashad Jamal May, 23, allegedly got into a fight with another group inside a Nike store a week ago.

The two suspects briefly left the store, but police say May Lark returned and fired three shots, prompting them. No one was injured.

The shooting sparked chaos at America’s largest mall as shoppers fled for safety.

“A week ago, we thought you couldn’t shoot up a mall and get away with it,” Hodges said Thursday. “You can’t commit these acts and think you’re going to enjoy the liberties of a free society.”

Lark and May were taken into custody without incident and will be extradited to Minnesota, Hodges said.

Three other men accused of helping Lark and May escape from the mall were also arrested.

Dinesh Raghubir, an employee at a nearby Best Western, drove the motel shuttle to Ikea and picked up the two suspects.

Selina Raghubir, Dinesh’s cousin and the motel’s assistant manager, left the front desk for 45 minutes immediately after the shuttle returned to the Best Western, according to court documents.

Her boyfriend, Delaney Quen-Shawn Arnold, is accused of transporting the two suspects to a residence in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Both Selina and Dinesh Raghubir were fired from their jobs. Three suspects were arrested this week and charged with assisting an offender to evade arrest.

Hodges did not specify what led law enforcement to May and Lark’s location in Chicago, but he said they have roots in the area about 400 miles southeast of Bloomington.

“Today is the best result we could hope for,” Hodges said Thursday. “Everyone is safe. The family members involved in the capture of Mr Lark and Mr May should all go home tonight. [the suspects]Because we locked them up for their behavior.”