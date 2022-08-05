off
Video

Police respond to ‘active incident’ at Mall of America

Cell phone footage captured shots being fired at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota

Bloomington police said a suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at the Nike store at the Mall of America at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

“They decided to show a complete lack of respect for human life,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Thursday evening. “They decided to make several rounds of a store with people.”

No one was shocked by the shooting and the suspects fled the mall, which remained closed until Thursday evening after the lockdown.

A video of the altercation shows what sounds like multiple gunshots being fired before a man opens fire outside a second-level Nike store.

Bloomington police officers were on the scene within 30 seconds of the shooting. After the shooting, several officers were seen patrolling the mall with rifles as the PA system told shoppers to take shelter.

Fox 55 Fort Wayne news director Andy Paras posted video showing the chaotic scene and said a woman had to block the entrance to make sure no one entered the mall.

“Tonight’s violence at the Mall of America is unacceptable. These brazen incidents will not be tolerated,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted. “We are committed to maintaining an unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities until we stop this increase in crime.”

  • Shoppers fleeing the Mall of America
    Image 1 of 2

    Shopkeepers were seen running away from the mall after the shooting. (Twitter/@AndyParus)

  • Mall of America
    Image 2 of 2

    After the shooting, police officers were seen patrolling the mall with rifles. (Twitter/@AndyParus)

Hodges stressed that this was an isolated incident from a feud between two groups.

A large police presence was seen at a nearby motel after the shooting, but the suspects were not found there.

“Please turn yourself in,” Hodges said. “If you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will stop at nothing until we shut you down.”

  • Mall of America shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    Shoppers are finally allowed to leave the Mall of America after hours of lockdown on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Mall of America shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Security enforces lockdown at Mall of America here. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

  • Mall of America shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    Shoppers are finally allowed to leave the Mall of America after hours of lockdown on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

The Mall of America, America’s largest mall, will reopen Friday morning.

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, posted several videos to her Instagram story of the rollercoaster at the mall earlier in the day.

“If you’re watching the news about [Mall of America] We’re out and safe. Others even pray inside,” Bush wrote on her Instagram story after the shooting.

