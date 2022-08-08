off
Shoppers flee the Mall of America after reports of gunfire

Security at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota confirmed that the mall is on lockdown after what police described as an “active incident” at the mall.

The Bloomington Police Department announced the arrest of three people, including a Best Western employee, who helped two suspects flee the Mall of America after Thursday’s shooting.

Dinesh Raghubir, 21; Delaney Quen-Shawn Arnold, 23; and Selena Raghubir, 23, were charged with assisting an offender to evade arrest.

    Dinesh Raghubir, 21, had driven the shuttle to the Best Western Hotel to catch the two shooting suspects. (Bloomington Police Department)

    Selena Raghubir, 23, is an assistant manager at the Best Western Hotel and is accused of helping the suspects escape. (Bloomington Police Department)

    Delaney Quen-Sean Arnold, 23, was allegedly on the phone with the suspects in the minutes after the shooting. (Bloomington Police Department)

Two suspects allegedly involved in the fight that preceded the shooting — 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark and 23-year-old Rashad Jamal May — are still at large.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 9 Minneapolis, Lark and May got into a fight with another group of people at the cash register of the Nike store. They left the store a short time later, but Lark allegedly returned with a handgun and fired three shots. No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene and were eventually picked up by a Best Western hotel shuttle at a nearby IKEA driven by Dinesh Raghubir, court documents said.

    Rashad Jamal May (23) is alleged to have been involved in the altercation leading up to the shooting. (Bloomington Police Department)

    Shamar Alon Lark, 21, fired three shots into the Nike store at the Mall of America. (Bloomington Police Department)

“[Denesh Raghubir] He said that when he dropped them both off at the Best Western, [Selena Raghubir] Immediately left the front desk and did not see her for approximately 45 minutes,” court documents state.

Selena Raghubir’s boyfriend, Delaney Quen-Sean Arnold, then allegedly drove the two suspects to a residential area in Bloomington.

According to court documents, May was in contact with Arnold by phone in the minutes after the shooting.

Authorities later searched the homes of Arnold and Selena Raghubir, where they found clothing worn by the two shooting suspects on the day of the altercation.

“I don’t know why they would help,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Monday. “I know they’re all friends. But they’re off and they’re both running around right now, so it hasn’t worked out too well for them.”

    Police officers clear the Mall of America after a shooting on August 4. (Andy Paras)

    Security guards stand guard at the Mall of America after several hours of lockdown, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

    Shoppers are finally allowed to leave the Mall of America after hours of lockdown on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Bloomington, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

All three suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

A spokesperson for the BWH Hotel Group said in a statement on Monday that the employees involved have been terminated.

“As the hotel is independently owned and operated, we support the hotel’s decision to immediately fire the staff involved in this horrific incident,” the spokesperson said. “The actions of these employees are in stark contrast to our brand values ​​and the sense of community that is at the heart of our hotel family.”

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.