NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America at the time of Thursday’s shooting, but they reported that they were safe.

“If you watch the news … we’re out and safe,” said Bush’s wife, Samantha He wrote in his Instagram story.

A few hours before the shooting, the family was enjoying a theme park in the mall.

Bush and his son are briefly seen running from the chaos This video from Andy ParasNews Director of FOX 55 Fort Wayne.

Mall of America safe after ‘isolated incident’ of shooting

A Bloomington, Minnesota, mall is on lockdown due to a “confirmed isolated incident at a tenant space.”

Though the mall is deemed safe by the police, it remains closed for the rest of the day.

The suspect fled on foot and was not apprehended by the police. The victims were not located, according to Bloomington police.