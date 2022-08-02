Male boom offers female games roadmap and warning

Jsick Scott did not close his eyes. She left the Wembley field, went straight to what was reputedly a long and messy night of celebration, and then just flew out of the team’s hotel on Monday morning to join the victory parade in London. Perhaps for a resilient midfielder who had just gotten the taste of victory in her 10th and arguably last international tournament, she feared that if she fell asleep, she might have to wake up.

And for the radiant but hungover nation, there remains a certain surreal dreamlike quality to the events at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. The very fact of the victory was quite astounding: the first major international trophy in 56 years for both men and women, won on the sweet green grass at home. The manner of victory was even more astounding: a 110-minute winning goal against the eight-time German champions, an artfully and cynically taking advantage in the final minutes with a display of time-wasting and game-playing that surely proved that the English could crap with the very best.

For fans raised on generations of English heartaches, the sight of a bold and self-assured national team heading for six consecutive victories (not even the men’s teams of 1966 or 2021 could boast of this) was a devastating statement in itself.

From Manchester to Brighton, from Southampton to Sheffield, England played like the best team in the tournament because they thought they were from the start. Unlike their predecessors under Phil Neville and Mark Sampson, they entered the field with a clear plan and a single goal.

Even more gratifying was the way they handled the various challenges that were put before them: technical football in Spain, organized counter-pressing in Sweden, physical strength and speed in Germany.

For the past two decades, these have been the defining styles of European football, the standards by which the English game has always been judged unfavorably. You could describe it as getting rid of an inferiority complex, were it not for the fact that there was no evidence for the existence of such a complex.

But what seems least credible is the broader context: how this team and this tournament took over the nation in a way that only the Olympics and men’s football have done in recent years. Triumphs at the Rugby and Cricket World Cups briefly attracted attention.

But the rise of the Lionesses is irrefutable proof of the primacy of our national sport, a reminder that football can still reach in ways no other sport can.

Of course, it wasn’t always like that. Scott knows this better than anyone.

The path that took her to a sold-out Wembley on Sunday afternoon began when she came on as a substitute against the Netherlands on Thursday night in 2006. were wives and friends. In contrast, in the Valley, which was only open on two of its four sides, there were just under 8,000 people. The game was not televised.

It will be another eight years before Scott can play at Wembley.

The creation of the Premier League and earnings from broadcasters such as Sky Sports have changed top men’s football in the UK. Photo: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

That’s why it’s impossible to come up with a ceiling for this England team, and for English women’s football in general. Spectators, administrators and sponsors around the world are recognizing the potential of women’s sport: 86,174 fans at the Melbourne 2020 Cricket World Cup Final, 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou in April, the WNBA in the US skyrocketing. The current Sky/BBC television deal with the Women’s Super League is worth around £10m per season, about the same as what ITV paid to show top-flight men’s football before 1992. You may remember what happened next.

Those who play and watch women’s football are tired of unreasonable or stupid comparisons with the men’s game. Yet its shadow remains inevitable, not only as the belief system that most of us grew up watching football with, but also as one of the main sources of funding and potential new audiences for women’s football. Similarly, the phenomenal men’s football boom that began in the 1990s is both a road sign and a warning. With growth comes attention, with attention comes income, and with income comes the ball of billionaires, greed and immorality, inequality and exploitation, vultures and superagents.

These are questions the game is already starting to grapple with as the chasm between the biggest clubs and those further down the pyramid seems to widen and online tribalism increases with each season. At the same time, the same dirty money at the heart of the men’s game – Arsenal’s deal with Rwanda, Manchester City’s deal with Abu Dhabi, to name just two – also helps pay the salaries of Beth Mead and Leah Williamson. Kira Walsh and Chloe Kelly.

Can women’s football aim for something similar but also something completely different? How far should the sport develop and for what reasons? One of the main reasons the Lionesses have garnered such simple devotion this summer is because they have somehow managed to develop their own vision of what football can be, not separated from the men’s game, but still somehow separate and autonomous. The crowds were young and mostly gender balanced. Fan culture was meant to be inclusive and kind, a safe space for young and old, people of color, queer and non-binary people. Many of the England team are openly in same-sex relationships, and no one cares.

This may be—should be—the way forward. When Williamson spoke so openly about the “social change” that this triumph could bring about, she meant more than the symbolism and attendance of the WSL. She spoke about the ability of sport to articulate a vision of the world as we hope that one day it can be more just, more inclusive, more tolerant, more honest, more involved as people. Perhaps this seems like a bizarre task to you. But no one has ever become a European champion dreaming of a small one.