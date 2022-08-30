Mala tightens the reins on political activity by Justice Department employees

Toggle caption Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland has imposed new restrictions on the political activities of some Justice Department employees, while also strongly reminding them of already established limits.

Political appointees — workers who are hired by a presidential administration and do not build their careers in the department — are barred from attending partisan political events such as fundraisers and rallies.

In an Aug. 30 memo, Garland said it was ending a longstanding policy of allowing recruits to attend events if they passively participated and obtained prior approval from the department.

He added that henceforth, presidential appointees in election years will be barred from attending political events, even if the event is for a family member, and they cannot attend political events on election day evenings in their personal capacity.

“As employees of the Department, we are entrusted with the authority and responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States in a neutral and impartial manner. In carrying out this responsibility, we must do everything we can to maintain the public trust and ensure that politics – both in fact and in appearance – compromises the integrity of our work. neither does nor affects,” Garland wrote.

Garland also issued a memo on compliance with the Hatch Act, which prohibits public servants from using their government positions to promote their political parties or candidates.

Questions have been raised recently about protections against undue political influence at the Justice Department, as prosecutors probe how top-secret documents were stored at former President Trump’s home and who funded and orchestrated the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.