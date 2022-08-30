type here...
Politics Mala tightens the reins on political activity by Justice...
Politics

Mala tightens the reins on political activity by Justice Department employees

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Attorney General Merrick Garland has imposed new restrictions on the political activities of some Justice Department employees.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Toggle caption

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland has imposed new restrictions on the political activities of some Justice Department employees.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland has imposed new restrictions on the political activities of some Justice Department employees, while also strongly reminding them of already established limits.

Political appointees — workers who are hired by a presidential administration and do not build their careers in the department — are barred from attending partisan political events such as fundraisers and rallies.

In an Aug. 30 memo, Garland said it was ending a longstanding policy of allowing recruits to attend events if they passively participated and obtained prior approval from the department.

Certain records seized at Mar-a-Lago may be protected by client-attorney privilege

politics

Certain records seized at Mar-a-Lago may be protected by client-attorney privilege

He added that henceforth, presidential appointees in election years will be barred from attending political events, even if the event is for a family member, and they cannot attend political events on election day evenings in their personal capacity.

“As employees of the Department, we are entrusted with the authority and responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States in a neutral and impartial manner. In carrying out this responsibility, we must do everything we can to maintain the public trust and ensure that politics – both in fact and in appearance – compromises the integrity of our work. neither does nor affects,” Garland wrote.

Garland also issued a memo on compliance with the Hatch Act, which prohibits public servants from using their government positions to promote their political parties or candidates.

Questions have been raised recently about protections against undue political influence at the Justice Department, as prosecutors probe how top-secret documents were stored at former President Trump’s home and who funded and orchestrated the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Previous articleFiver Bournemouth, Dundee United and more
Next articleThe Apostle Paul and the Risen Jesus — A Journey Through His Seven Last Epistles

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Family of Baltimore man killed in brawl with ‘squeegee kids’ sues city

off Video Baltimore prosecutor slammed for sharing parody video mocking media coverage...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

One of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats is joining Biden at a Pennsylvania rally

closer Video Congress 'must put people over politics': Rep. Cartwright Rep....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

US Open 2022: Serena Williams gets support from Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton and more in star-studded match

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WaPo slams Mayor Bowser’s ‘vague’ crime policies after NFL player shot, DC crime up ‘89%’

closer Video WARNING-GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Former DC homicide...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Fulham Willian could return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea striker Willian is due to undergo a medical at Fulham on Tuesday to sign a free...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canadian politicians have an anger problem and politicians should be part of the solution

On a June afternoon almost 40 years ago, Brian Mulroney met a 63-year-old woman named Solange Denis. ...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News