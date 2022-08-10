New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chick-fil-A fans Here’s how to make menu item favorites at home — and they’re even sharing the recipes on TikTok.

In a video series called “Fast Food at Home,” TikTok user @ChefAlexandraa shows her followers how to make a copycat version of Chick-fil-A’s spicy chicken sandwich.

The video — originally posted in February — shows how to make a marinade and breading mixture for chicken and walks viewers through preparing the dish and cooking it in the air fryer.

Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite restaurant for the 8th year in a row

Fans who prefer simple chicken sandwiches without the kick can turn to @at.home.cook’s copycat Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich recipe, which she posted on TikTok in December.

After marinating the chicken in pickle juice, @at.home.cook shows viewers how she roasts her breaded chicken breasts in peanut oil on the stove.

Chick-fil-A breakfast: What time does it end?

Meanwhile, TikTok user @unboundwelnness posted this quick step-by-step clip in May showing how to make Chick-fil-A-style grilled chicken nuggets and copycat Chick-fil-A sauce recipe.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fans of Chick-fil-A’s sweeter side can check out TikTok user @designeatrepeat’s video from June, which shows how to make frosted lemonade at home using ice cream and fresh lemons.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Fans who don’t want to make Chick-fil-A at home can still upgrade their order at the drive-thru with this list. Menu Hacks from Chick-fil-A.

Follow us on Facebook for more Fox Lifestyle news