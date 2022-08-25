type here...
CANADA Majority of Canadians oppose removing 'best before' date on...
CANADA

Majority of Canadians oppose removing ‘best before’ date on food packaging, study finds

Products are put up for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Queensland on May 26. A majority of Canadians oppose removing “best before” labels from food packaging, according to a new survey by Dalhousie University and the Angus Reid Institute. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Would you throw away a container of yogurt after the expiration date? Or are you the type to keep eating until the smell, texture and taste tell you to stop?

A majority of Canadians oppose removing the “best before” date on food packaging to reduce food waste, according to a joint report from Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab and the Angus Reid Institute released Thursday.

Thirty percent of Canadians say they oppose it, and even more – 32 percent – say they strongly oppose it.

The report says that consumers are being affected by date labeling because 25% of the population rely on a “best before” date as an indication of food safety.

  • Expiry date and expiration date: 5 things you might not know about

But it could very well lead to food waste, of which Canada already produces a lot.

According to a 2022 report by Value Chain Management International, a food waste management firm in Oakville, Ontario, the Canadian food industry wastes 8.79 million tonnes of potentially edible avoidable food every year, excluding households.

“When you talk about quality, safety is one of the components of quality. You can’t say it’s high quality if it’s not safe.” – Maria Corradini, Associate Professor of Food Science and Arrell Chair in Food. Quality at the University of Guelph, reports CBC News.

“But you can have a safe product that isn’t of good quality.”

Most dates are about quality, freshness

Few products have an actual expiration date that determines whether they are safe to consume, including infant formula and liquid diet foods.

Otherwise, most food products are labeled “best before”, “sell by”, or “pack by”, indicating the quality and freshness of the food. The farther from these dates, the lower the quality of products, especially perishable products. But the dates don’t indicate the product is dangerous or unsafe, according to Corradini.

  • According to the UN, people are wasting a lot more food than they think. Here’s how Canada compares

“Completely eliminating any type of dating would deprive the consumer of a source of information,” Corradini said.

“I think there should be some sort of dating in the product, or instead of the static landmarks that we currently have, there should be some sort of consumer hint included.”

Several European grocery stores – Tesco, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and most recently Asda. are experimenting with new food waste initiatives by removing the “best before” and “sell by” labels on some of their products. The initiative targets commonly wasted foods such as milk, apples and potatoes.

“I’m not entirely sure that such a policy is successful,” Corradini said. She says dynamic, sensory-based labels that tell the consumer when a product has gone bad by describing the taste or smell will give a more accurate picture of when food has gone bad or not.

