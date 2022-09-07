Major telecommunications companies have signed an agreement to keep some phone services during future blackouts.

The federal government announced on Wednesday that Canada’s major telecommunications companies have signed a formal agreement that could prevent the worst effects of a major outage like the one that hit Rogers’ network in July.

As part of the deal, the major carriers agreed to support and assist their competitors during any future major network outages so that customers can still call, access 911 emergency services and conduct business transactions.

The companies also agreed to provide “clear and timely communication” with customers during power outages.

“Telecom companies have complied with our request to take constructive action to improve and improve the reliability of the network in our country,” Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said at a press conference in Vancouver.

“The July 8 shutdown of Rogers was clearly unacceptable and we must continue to do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

you can read full agreement here.

The Rogers outage, which began in the early hours of July 8 and – for some customers – dragged on for days, left millions without mobile phones and internet. The company later said the crash was caused by a bug during an internal system update.

Champaign said he was unhappy with the level of communication Rogers offered during the blackout.

“They should have been more outspoken,” he said.

WATCH: Federal Government Announces Telecommunications Grid Shutdown Agreement

Liberals Announce Telecommunications Emergency Shutdown Agreement The Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, announces a telecommunications agreement in response to the shutdown of Rogers.

Champagne said he was visiting Japan at the time of the outage and contacted Rogers CEO Tony Stafieri to discuss what happened.

“I don’t think it should be a minister trying to contact the CEO of a telecom company when you have a major outage in your country. I think it should be the other way around,” he said.

Agreement may not restore service to all affected customers

While Champagne touts the agreement as a way to keep Canadians and businesses connected to mission-critical networks during times of disruption, an industry expert says it won’t be possible during major disruptions.

The new agreement provides for the provision of “emergency roaming” on the competitor’s network to customers affected by the outage.

John Lawford, executive director and general counsel for the Center for Public Interest Advocacy in Ottawa, said carriers would probably not be able to provide service to everyone without service in the event of a failure like the one Rogers recently experienced.

“It is very unlikely that all customers of the affected provider will be able to find roaming with another operator,” he said. “It won’t be like a standby network when there’s a real outage, like in July.”

Rogers President and CEO Tony Stafieri and Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology Officer and Information Officer, addressed the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Lawford also criticized federal regulators for being slower than their American counterparts. He said the new Canadian agreement essentially copies plan announced by the FCC on July 6 — two days before Rogers’ shutdown.

“This is something that should have been in place a long time ago,” he said. “Our CRTC regulator was sleeping on the switch.”

Champagne called the new binding agreement just “the first step” in Ottawa’s plans to improve the reliability and accountability of the industry.

The government says it has given the Canadian Security and Telecommunications Advisory Committee six months to develop further measures “to ensure reliable and reliable telecommunications networks throughout the country.”

Champagne said Ottawa will also be pushing ahead with a plan to build a new public safety broadband network to be used in emergencies.