Major offenders commit a huge amount of crime in British Columbia. What can be done to solve this problem?

Twenty years ago, in a courtroom in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, a defendant named Roy Jean Hopkins appeared before a judge and predicted the future with amazing accuracy.

In February 2002, Hopkins was 36 and already had a lengthy criminal record for heroin and cocaine addiction.

He begged the judge to three years in prison.

Hopkins said he knew the system, knew the law, and knew “a lousy, stinky 27 months” wasn’t enough for him to get the programs he needed to deal with the fact that he was “very angry at the world”.

“I want to deal with my anger issues. These are things I can’t handle in 27 months. And if everyone expects me to get out of prison and start fighting them, they are deeply mistaken, ”said Hopkins. judge.

“I will appear before you again a month after my release from prison, and I may face a life sentence because I was unable to get the help I thought I needed.”

He was right.

“The system is not broken,” insists deputy assistant A.G.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Hopkins has 117 convictions, the latest being for possession of stolen property.

BUT Court of Appeal decision describes him as a “prolific” delinquent – a man who commits a huge number of crimes that are currently testing the tolerance of the British Columbian community.

A small number of hardened offenders commit huge crimes in British Columbia. The United Kingdom has developed a definition that includes more than 16 adult convictions, at least eight of which were after the age of 21. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Their crimes range from theft to manslaughter. They regularly violate probation. Due to addiction and mental illness, many of them make up a tiny but significant portion of the homeless population.

The scale of the problem was markedly exacerbated during the pandemic, which was led by a meeting of mayors of cities in British Columbia. beg with Attorney General David Eby to take action on what they call a “catch and release justice cycle.”

Last week Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Yuk responded to complaints about the perceived inability of the justice system to keep repeat offenders out of the streets.

“The system is not broken,” Juke said in a written statement detailing the role of federal law and the Supreme Court of Canada in forcing judges and police to make bail “the rule and pre-trial detention the exception.”

Jook said he welcomed “public scrutiny, informed discussion and reasoned debate” – cautioning against “ignorant or inaccurate public statements.”

But can people really be accused of demanding action from a justice system that they are told they don’t really understand?

“Behavior must have consequences”

Province announced commission of inquiry, led by a former deputy chief of police and a health researcher who, among other things, will pinpoint what a prolific criminal is. Their report has already postponed once because of the “complexity” of the question.

Fraser Valley University criminologist Darryl Plekas says there’s already a lot of research out there.

Graffiti and vandalism are testing the patience of business owners and residents in areas like Vancouver’s Chinatown. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

United Kingdom, for example, defined three categories of prolific criminals:

a minor between the ages of 10 and 17 with at least four convictions or warnings;

an adult young person with eight or more convictions or warnings, including at least four aged 18 to 21;

aged 18 to 21; and adults with 16 or more convictions, at least eight of which were over the age of 21.

The Canadian Penal Code does not refer to offenders as “prolific”—meaning that their crimes are dealt with individually, not as a whole.

Plekas, a former MLA liberal and speaker of the House of Representatives, says this approach gives a distorted “one-off” view of the model, one that deserves serious scrutiny – and punishment accordingly.

“He doesn’t pay enough attention to the fact that it’s not just about one single crime, but that this person is involved in a model of criminology that includes a collection of crimes in a short period of time,” he says. .

Plekas says we already know how to deal with multiple offenders: sort of like Roy Jean Hopkins suggested 20 years ago, with prison terms long enough to really change people.

“Behavior has to have consequences,” Plekas says.

“And I think it’s fair to say that one of the things that’s been lost in our system is the whole idea of ​​consequences.”

“Respect for the average citizen”

Plecas points to the low recidivism rate of prisoners leaving Canada’s federal system after serving their sentence for at least two years as evidence that a major intervention works.

He says it’s not about throwing people in jail, it’s about use prison and parole to have lasting value.

Criminologist Darryl Plekas says courts should recognize the cumulative nature of crimes committed by a hardened criminal and issue tougher sentences. (David Horemans/CBC)

“We don’t want anyone going through that revolving door,” Plekas says.

“But for some reason, we keep thinking that if someone is sent to prison for a day or a week, the person will come out of there and say: “I am a different person, I will never commit crimes again.” ‘”

Plekas says he doesn’t blame the public for the disappointment.

“At some point, we have to say that while we care most about the many offenders, we also have to respect the average citizen and the average businessman,” Plekas says.

“They have rights too.”

“Compassion Fatigue”

Simon Fraser University (SFU) professor of health sciences Julian Somers says “compassion fatigue” is a real thing, a frustration that was first reported by police and first responders and has now “spread to people who run businesses and members of the general public.” the public.”

Like Plekas, the clinical psychologist says there’s a wealth of data on prolific offenders, who make up a subset of people struggling with addictions, mental illness and street homelessness.

Paramedics and first responders work to rescue a man suspected of drug overdose. The fight against drug addiction is a key component of the model proposed by the SFU researchers, which, in their opinion, will help curb numerous criminals. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The SFU has been working with the government since 2005 to collect information on provincial health and social care for all who pass through provincial prisons.

Somers speaks information helped launch the program they have been proven to reduce crime by allowing people to stay at home, away from drugs and other people facing the same problems. He says the members are interested in seeing their children, trying to be better, and the promise of some kind of agency over their lives.

On the face of it, this approach may seem counter-intuitive to Plekas’s call for significant prison terms, but Somers says the key is to intervene before offenders reach the fertile stage, and both men say the solution ultimately lies in one way or another. a different form of coercion used to break the cycles of addiction and abuse.

In July 2021, SibFU researchers presented their proposals in a detailed “call to actionAbi and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson, but Somers says they were met with “radio silence”.

Instead, he received a letter directing him to destroy the database his researchers had been collecting for the past 17 years in favor of a new provincial data analysis program set up in 2018 that was said to be “larger in scope.”

“Meeting Demand, Not Supply”

Somers says the SFU’s approach is at odds with housing strategies that take the homeless off the street but keep them near each other and continue to use drugs, albeit in safer environments.

“This will essentially stigmatize the people who are being helped by coming together in large buildings where they will not have any support to do anything other than what they have already been doing, except on own place,” he says. .

Somers believes that the current emphasis on the so-called safe supply of drugs will do little to solve the problem of prolific offenders and instead create an addiction that fuels their bad behavior.

“The problem, according to our leaders, is that this is a supply of toxic drugs — once again missing the fact that the real problem and area of ​​opportunity is demand, not supply,” he says.

As for Roy Jean Hopkins, as of last spring, he was halfway to a two-year-no-day sentence for driving a stolen van during prohibition. He’ll be out soon.

But will he learn from his latest time behind bars?

Consider the response he gave to the police – according to court documents – when he was told the reasons for his latest arrest: “Whatever, yes, hell, big deal.”