Major league baseball rule changes in 2023 include banning pitch clock, shift and big bases

Major League Baseball, in a move Friday, made dramatic moves to change its image, trying to revive enthusiasm for the game that was once America’s national pastime.

Baseball has officially approved their most sweeping rule changes in the sport’s history starting in 2023, leaving only one question:

What took so long?

For the first time in MLB, there will be a pitch clock, forcing pitchers to throw the ball within 20 seconds with runners on base or 15 seconds with the bases empty. Batters must be in the “Warning to Pitcher” box with at least eight seconds remaining.

Those defensive shifts with the third baseman short right field and everyone playing out of position.

Instead of resembling a slow-pitch softball game, the bases will be raised three inches in hopes of prompting players to rethink stolen bases, while also limiting the number of pick-off attempts by pitchers.

Baseball in the minor leagues has been experimenting with these changes for years.

Menoa but: Burly ace who led Blue Jays to playoff berth: ‘He went out and gave’

Newspaper: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox

“I don’t think we have to be right on all of these things,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said in his office this spring. “I think that’s one of the modes that baseball has to get out of. We might be wrong, but we’re trying to get better at it. We have to try to get better at it. Sometimes you have to fail at doing good things. We might be wrong, because it gets us closer to a better answer.”

If it doesn’t work, it’s back to the drawing board, but everyone who watches minor-league games, from executives to scouts to those who actually play the game, believes it improves the game.

Sure enough, the league batting average dropped to .243, the lowest since 1967, and attendance steadily declined.

“I think MLB is interested in trying to completely change the game and reinvent the wheel,” MLB executive Theo Epstein told USA TODAY Sports after being hired to help fix the game, “and that’s not the case. We want to bring the game back to a better balance. The game is constantly changing. And I think over the last 10 years it’s been moving in a direction that nobody would have chosen on their own if they were starting from scratch.

“No one sits down and says, ‘Hey, do we really want to have a 25%, 30% strikeout rate?’ I don’t think so. It’s a recognition that the game is changing a little bit. It’s important for everyone who cares about the game to have a thoughtful and deliberate discussion about moving it in a better direction for everyone, especially the fans.

“So, as the game evolves, how do we put some guideposts in place to ensure that the game is transformed into the best version of baseball, the most action-packed and entertaining for fans and players?”

So why not give it a try?

“We’re not going to break the game,” Counsell said. “We’re going to make it better, and we’ve got to start down that path.”

The rule changes implemented in the minor leagues have certainly proven to be effective.

The rule changes implemented in the minor leagues have certainly proven to be effective. There’s 26 minutes shaved off minor-league games with MLB games now averaging a record 3 hours, 6 minutes. Stolen base attempts increased from 2.23 times per game and a 68% success rate to 2.83 and a 77% success rate.

The changes will be implemented next spring after baseball’s 11-person competition committee formally approved the moves in a 7-4 vote — four players on the committee voted against the pitch clock and shift ban, but unanimously voted for expanded bases — the first since commissioner Rob Manfred stepped into office. He lobbied.

The players’ union, which had resisted Manfred’s unilateral changes two years earlier, finally agreed to a pitch clock. In the major leagues it is slightly longer than in the minors, mandating pitchers to start throwing a pitch within 15 seconds with nobody out and 20 seconds with runners on base. Hitters should be in the catcher’s box with nine seconds left on the clock and in the batter’s box concentrating on the pitcher for the remaining eight seconds. A hit plate can be timed only once during the show.

Penalty for Violation of Rule: Ball on pitcher, hitter charged with strike.

“I know they say it hurts a pitcher, but I’m having trouble adjusting to it,” one MLB veteran who was in the minors on a rehab assignment told USA TODAY Sports. “You can’t go out and clear your head.”

Rams RB coach Ra’Shad Samples is the NFL’s youngest coach Aaron Judge is no Ohtani, but he is a Babe Ruth in his own right College football quarterback rankings: Who’s No. 1? 2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1 Rams RB coach Ra’Shad Samples is the NFL’s youngest coachAaron Judge is no Ohtani, but he is a Babe Ruth in his own rightCollege football quarterback rankings: Who’s No. 1?2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1 Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

According to this shift, it will be used 71,000 times this year Sports Info Solutions, no more. The new rule required four infielders in front of the outfield grass when a pitch was thrown, only two infielders on either side of second base, and prohibited them from changing positions during an inning. Originally, the plan was for the four infielders to be on the dirt wherever they lined up toward second base, but MLB wasn’t sure that would make a difference.

Penalty for Violation of Rule: A ball is considered a ball until the hitter reaches the base. If the batter hits a sacrifice fly or has a sacrifice bunt, the team has the right to concede the play or call the ball.

Perhaps the most surprising new rule is limiting the number of pickup attempts a pitcher can make, or the number of times he steps off the rubber. Pitchers may step off the rubber to reset twice during a plate appearance. They are allowed to punt a third time or attempt a pickup throw, but a balk is charged if the out is not recorded.

The bases will also be widened from 15 inches to 18 inches, which won’t fuel anyone’s objections that first basemen won’t be spiked, making it a little easier to steal bases.

MLB, which will cost them some advertising dollars, agreed to limit the time between innings in regular-season games to two minutes, 15 seconds, 2:40 for nationally televised games and 3:10 for postseason games.

Mound visits are limited to 30 seconds when a manager, pitching coach or infielder leaves their position to come to the mound.

They’re also shortening the time with walk-up music, leaving some notes and lyrics to just 10 seconds.

There will be a time when baseball will have an automatic strikezone, but not before 2024. Baseball could cut pitching staffs to 12 instead of the current 13 by September.

However, players are not on board with all the rule changes.

The MLB Players Association said in a release, “Players live the game – day in and day out. “On-field rules and regulations affect their preparation, performance and ultimately the integrity of the game. Player leaders from across the league are engaged in discussions of on-field rules through the Competition Committee, and they provide specific and actionable feedback. The changes proposed by the commissioner’s office were unwilling to meaningfully address the concerns raised by Major League Baseball players, and as a result, the players on the Competition Committee voted unanimously against the implementation of the rules regarding defensive shifts and usage. Pitch timer.”

Who knows, strikeouts may decrease, hits may increase, action may be brisker, games shorter, and baseball may once again become America’s national pastime.

Well, if nothing else, be the national pastime on non-NFL days.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @bnightengale