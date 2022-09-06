Maitland Ward’s memoir tells her journey from ‘Boy Meets World’ to appearing in porn

(CNN) According to Maitland Ward, she may not have found the long-term success in mainstream Hollywood that she was looking for, but has done well in the adult entertainment industry.

The actress has a new book titled “Rate X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood.” in A vote for the Daily Beast Ward describes how her career developed.

“As I began to move toward adult entertainment, people would say I was just looking for cheap publicity. That, or I was drugged, forced into it, or I had lost my mind,” Ward writes in her piece.

She adds, “I wanted a long-term commitment that I loved and would be proud of.” “I wanted it for years. And mainstream Hollywood has long denied me. Porn gave it to me.

Ward’s first notable role was as a teenager as Jessica Forrester on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”.

