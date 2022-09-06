type here...
Entertainment Maitland Ward's memoir tells her journey from 'Boy Meets...
Entertainment

Maitland Ward’s memoir tells her journey from ‘Boy Meets World’ to appearing in porn

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)According to Maitland Ward, she may not have found the long-term success in mainstream Hollywood that she was looking for, but has done well in the adult entertainment industry.

The actress has a new book titled “Rate X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood.” in A vote for the Daily BeastWard describes how her career developed.
“As I began to move toward adult entertainment, people would say I was just looking for cheap publicity. That, or I was drugged, forced into it, or I had lost my mind,” Ward writes in her piece.
    She adds, “I wanted a long-term commitment that I loved and would be proud of.” “I wanted it for years. And mainstream Hollywood has long denied me. Porn gave it to me.
      Ward’s first notable role was as a teenager as Jessica Forrester on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”.
      Read on
      She played Rachel McGuire on the hit ABC series “Boy Meets World” from 1998 to 2000. She later appeared in the movie “White Chicks” in 2004.
      Ward made headlines in 2019 when she announced on social media that she was starring in an adult film called “Drive.”
        While she seems to have no regrets, Ward also admits that there is a downside to being on her farm.
          “Being an adult star is not without its difficulties,” she writes in her opinion. “Even in a supposedly open-minded melting pot like Los Angeles, I get a lot of stares.”
          “My ‘Boy Meets World’ co-stars haven’t come out against me or tried to embarrass me, but most of the time they haven’t defended me publicly either,” she writes. “I feel like I’m the elephant in the room.”

          Previous articleEliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis teacher suspect ‘killed in separate attack by stranger,’ police say

          Latest news

          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Maitland Ward’s memoir tells her journey from ‘Boy Meets World’ to appearing in porn

          (CNN)According to Maitland Ward, she may not have found the long-term success in mainstream...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis teacher suspect ‘killed in separate attack by stranger,’ police say

          off Video Police identify the body of Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher Authorities...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Senate race is key midterm, inflation and economy tighten Trump’s abortion as top issue

          closer Video Fetterman doesn't want to debate me: Dr. Oz Pennsylvania US...
          Read more
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Twilight’ Actor Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome Their First Child Together

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines on September 6 Fox...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          High inflation leaves Hamilton’s parents with a costly return to school

          Last week, volunteers from the Hamilton District Steelworkers Council filled 2,000 backpacks with school supplies, getting them ready...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          US Open men’s title suddenly up for grabs as Rafael Nadal is knocked out | opinion

          NEW YORK — Contrary to popular belief, the four best players in the current era of men's tennis...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News