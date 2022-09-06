Maitland Ward’s memoir tells her journey from ‘Boy Meets World’ to appearing in porn

(CNN)According to Maitland Ward, she may not have found the long-term success in mainstream Hollywood that she was looking for, but has done well in the adult entertainment industry.
The actress has a new book titled “Rate X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood.” in A vote for the Daily BeastWard describes how her career developed.
“As I began to move toward adult entertainment, people would say I was just looking for cheap publicity. That, or I was drugged, forced into it, or I had lost my mind,” Ward writes in her piece.
She adds, “I wanted a long-term commitment that I loved and would be proud of.” “I wanted it for years. And mainstream Hollywood has long denied me. Porn gave it to me.
Ward’s first notable role was as a teenager as Jessica Forrester on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful”.
She played Rachel McGuire on the hit ABC series “Boy Meets World” from 1998 to 2000. She later appeared in the movie “White Chicks” in 2004.
Ward made headlines in 2019 when she announced on social media that she was starring in an adult film called “Drive.”
While she seems to have no regrets, Ward also admits that there is a downside to being on her farm.
“Being an adult star is not without its difficulties,” she writes in her opinion. “Even in a supposedly open-minded melting pot like Los Angeles, I get a lot of stares.”
“My ‘Boy Meets World’ co-stars haven’t come out against me or tried to embarrass me, but most of the time they haven’t defended me publicly either,” she writes. “I feel like I’m the elephant in the room.”