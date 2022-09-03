New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Halfway through maintenance work during a monthlong shutdown of one of the Boston Public Transit System’s subway lines, officials said Friday.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended passenger service along the 11-mile Orange Line on August 19 and completed five years of track and signal replacement and maintenance, as well as other projects, within 30 days. The service will resume on September 19 at 5 am.

Steve Poftak, the agency’s general manager, said at a news conference that he is “cautiously confident” the work will be completed on time.

“The Orange Line is currently fully integrated with multiple crews working in multiple locations, work that requires a great deal of choreography and staging, and there’s just an amazing amount of cross-departmental collaboration at T,” he said. .

As an example of work done, he said crews replaced 900 feet of track in two days. Under a normal overnight repair schedule, only 39 feet of track can be replaced per day.

The work is part of a Federal Transit Administration review of the MBTA’s safety that has led to several problems and accidents that have resulted in injuries and, in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report earlier this week detailing how the MBTA has prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance over the years.

Even as the FTA review continues, a fire on an Orange Line train in July prompted passengers to scream out of windows and jump into rivers.

During the shutdown, the transit agency is providing shuttle buses between stations, while commuter rail lines are running with increased frequency.

According to the MBTA, the Orange Line typically handles about 100,000 trips per day, bringing passengers to work, students to school and visiting many of Boston’s major tourist attractions.

When the line reopens, the MBTA will also put 56 new cars in service, Poftak said.