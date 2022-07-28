New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A truck driver is expected to plead guilty to causing the death of a state police detective who was hit by a tire while assisting the driver along Interstate 95.

Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, entered into a plea agreement that required him to pay a fine and have his license suspended, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Detective Ben Campbell, 31, was fatally injured on April 3, 2019, when a tire fell from Willett’s truck and struck him. He was on his way to a training session to assist a driver in a blizzard at Hampden.

The investigation focused on the condition of the logging lorry.

State police previously suspended a mechanic’s license, alleging that he did not perform adequate inspections of a logging truck and trailer less than a month before the incident.

As owner and operator, Willett was charged with causing the death of a person while committing a traffic violation, along with several trucking violations and operation of a defective vehicle.

Willett is scheduled to appear in court on August 19.

Officials said the detective’s funeral at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland represented the largest gathering of Maine state troopers in history. It drew 3,000 mourners, including law enforcement officials from as far away as Canada and California.