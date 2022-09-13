New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Maine school board was ordered Thursday to pay parents it banned from attending $40K school events for violating the First Amendment.

Randazza Legal Group and the Center for American Liberty represented client Sean McBrearty in his federal lawsuit against the Maine-based school board of Regional School Unit 22 for violating his First Amendment rights.

McBrearty sued, Sean McBreairty Vs. School Board RSU22 On July 8, the school board banned him from attending school functions and board meetings.

McBrearty said, “I filed this lawsuit because I believe we don’t have a constitutional republic without the First Amendment. I didn’t get any taxpayer money out of it, I did it because it was the right thing to do. I hope Chair Heath Miller and RSU22 do their Lesson learned and will treat everyone with respect and dignity when it comes to our constitutional rights.

Hampden-based RSU22 will pay McBreairty, an advocate for accountability in public education, a $40K settlement after he tried to ban the conservative activist from attending school events.

McBrearty’s lead attorney, Mark J. Randaza said in a press release, “They wouldn’t be reasonable even after filing the law, but a federal court forced them to do it and a federal judge saw their actions — they were unconstitutional.”

In response to the settlement outcome, RSU22 sent a statement to Fox News Digital.

“RSU 22 is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement with citizens on its challenge to the district’s state-mandated, public participation policies. The district has acted appropriately to enforce these policies and will continue to address inappropriate speech as necessary. The district welcomes input from all community members. and respect them. The district welcomes serious discussions about school-related topics, and we urge people to be civil in their discussions and follow district policies so that all people, especially the students we serve, always feel welcome and included.”

This past fall, McBreairty spoke at RSU22 against sexist library books.

McBreairty spoke about library books, including “The Other Boy,” the story of a 12-year-old boy who tries to hide from his family that he is transgender, and “All Boys Are Not Blue,” which was removed from the library. In many states for “sexually graphic content”.

McBrearty, the parent of twin daughters who are now in college, also clashed with Maine School Administrative District 51. His twin sons, a junior and senior, were accused last year of indoctrinating staff with serious race theories.

McBraery also pushed back against his daughters’ school district, which sent “an equity letter” to the community following the killing of George Floyd, which he said on Faulkner Focus last year “basically calls us all white supremacists in Cumberland, North Yarmouth.” He noted that he received the letter almost a year ago and called the past year “disappointing.”

Prior to the $40K settlement, McBrearty won injunctive relief against the school district on July 21 when he filed suit in the US District Court for Maine for violating his constitutional rights.

The judge who granted the temporary restraining order against RSU 22, Federal District Judge Nancy Torresen, wrote in her opinion “Here, it is difficult to understand the school board restricting speech because the board disagrees with both Mr. McBrearty’s opinions and the unpleasantness that accompanies them.”

MSAD Superintendent Jeff Porter denied the claim that MSAD#51 taught CRT A statement previously sent to Fox News .

“We don’t teach white kids to hate the color of their skin. On the contrary, we teach all our students the importance of self-worth and acceptance of themselves and others.”

McBreairty’s daughters, who are now in college, were enrolled in MSAD #51, which serves the communities of Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula that deal with critical race theories or gender theories.

The issues prompted parents to run for school board seats after concerns about educational content during the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents with no political experience won.