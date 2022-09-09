New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A missing Maine woman, her ex-boyfriend and their 2-year-old daughter have been found safe weeks after they disappeared during a family trip, authorities said Friday.

The Sanford Police Department said they have spoken with Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and Lydia Hansen via phone and video chat. The trio disappeared on June 27 after leaving for a three-day camping trip.

“The Sanford Police Department can report that each party is safe and secure and no evidence of criminal behavior has been found,” police said in a Facebook post. “We also had verification that they were safe from local law enforcement who met with them in person.”

During the search for the trio, investigators saw several leads on June 29 and July 2 at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine, about 100 miles from Sidebotham’s home in Sanford.

The Maine Warden Service led two aerial searches for Mexico and the Rangeley family.

Despite reports that Hanson may have been abusive, police have no evidence that Sidebotham was in trouble and that she went on the trip voluntarily, Fox News Digital reported in July. Hansen had no violent convictions on his state criminal record.

Images released by authorities at the time showed three men entering a store at Coos Canyon Campground on June 29. In different screengrabs from the surveillance video, both parents are seen carrying Lydia.

Sidebotham’s family gave this information Boston Globe In July, Hanson asked her out on a surprise trip on June 27.

Her parents advised her not to accept Hanson’s invitation to go camping, the elder Sidebotham, who did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital, told multiple media outlets.

