A Maine beach was closed Wednesday afternoon after a great white shark was spotted.

Popham Beach State Park was closed less than an hour after the shark sighting was reported at 5:20pm local time, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app confirmed the beach closure. The beach reopened on Thursday morning.

The app also reported an unconfirmed sighting from Small Point, Maine last week.

Shark sightings shut down East Coast beaches throughout July.

Tens of confirmed sightings of Sharkactivity have been tracked in the waters near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

For New York beachgoers, bites are frequent.

The Florida Department of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported six possible bites there from June 30 to July 20, 2022.

“ISAF has yet to confirm shark involvement in all cases. All victims escaped with relatively minor injuries,” it said.

Before this year, only 12 unprovoked bites were reported in New York’s history, none of which were fatal, ISAF said.

Fire Island, New York claims to have a nursery for sand tiger sharks.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.