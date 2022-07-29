closer
A Maine beach was closed Wednesday afternoon after a great white shark was spotted.

Popham Beach State Park was closed less than an hour after the shark sighting was reported at 5:20pm local time, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app confirmed the beach closure. The beach reopened on Thursday morning.

Shark attacks: Expert shares facts about ocean predator amid surge in sightings

The app also reported an unconfirmed sighting from Small Point, Maine last week.

People walk in shallow water at Popham Beach State Park, where bathers are told to only wade in ankle-deep water because of a recent shark attack and shark sightings off the coast of Maine.

((Staff photo by Gregory Reck/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images))

Shark sightings shut down East Coast beaches throughout July.

Tens of confirmed sightings of Sharkactivity have been tracked in the waters near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

For New York beachgoers, bites are frequent.

With shark sightings on the East Coast on the rise, scientists believe conservation efforts can play a role

Shark Warning and Beach Advisory for Wellfleet, Massachusetts on April 9, 2019.

(Photo by John Grimm/Lightrocket via Getty Images)

The Florida Department of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported six possible bites there from June 30 to July 20, 2022.

“ISAF has yet to confirm shark involvement in all cases. All victims escaped with relatively minor injuries,” it said.

Before this year, only 12 unprovoked bites were reported in New York’s history, none of which were fatal, ISAF said.

This photo taken on July 5, 2022 shows a sand tiger shark at the Scientific Center Aquarium in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait.

(Photo by Asad/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Fire Island, New York claims to have a nursery for sand tiger sharks.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.

