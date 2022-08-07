New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Roger E. Mosley, The Famous actor He, best known for his role as Theodore “TC” Calvin in “Magnum PI,” died Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post shared by his daughter Cha’A. He is 83 years old.

Mosley died Aug. 4 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, of injuries sustained in a car crash, his daughter told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He was surrounded by family as he passed peacefully,” she wrote online. “We can never mourn such a wonderful man.”

She said: “He hates any cry in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too.

“My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will take care of your love, mommy, who is almost 60 years old. You have raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest in peace.”

