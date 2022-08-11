Magnet fishing has attracted people, but China and green technologies threaten its future

Enlarge this image switch title Jake Cowart

A World War I warhead and a dead blacktip shark attached to a metal hook are just some of the things magnet fishermen have been finding in the US since the hobby’s popularity skyrocketed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hobby of throwing powerful magnets into waterways in search of treasure and trash has become an excuse for some to get some fresh air and for others to start a business catering to these hobbyists.

Joshua Dunlap of northern California is one such entrepreneur who founded Centurion Magnetics in January 2020.

“Little did we know that COVID started a few months after [we launched] and it actually worked out great,” Dunlap told NPR by phone. “It became a really popular hobby among people who were looking for ways to get outside to do something out of the ordinary. And magnetic fishing turned out to be one of those things. It’s all over the world, but especially here in the US.”

But the growth of these small businesses and the popularity of magnet fishing has become hazy in recent times. They face two challenges: China’s stranglehold on the rare earth used to make these magnets, and strong demand for these materials from electric vehicle manufacturers and other cleantech companies.



The element grabbing all this attention is neodymium, a hard-to-find rare earth metal that is mostly mined in China, said David Merriman, director of rare earth market research at energy research consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

“The main directions of growth in the use [magnets] found in electric vehicle engines. That is, any electric motor that uses a permanent magnet, as well as generators for, say, wind turbines,” Merriman told NPR by phone from the UK.

“Because these markets have really grown significantly, there is a huge shift towards green technologies, electric vehicles, renewable energy production. The demand for these products is increasing significantly,” he added.

How China tightened control over neodymium mining

To understand why China came to dominate global neodymium production, one has to go back to the 1980s and 1990s, Merriman said.

At the time, the US and Australia were the main producers of these rare earths, he said, thanks to scientists from both countries developing the technology needed to mine the materials. Unlike gold, which can be found naturally in chunks, neodymium occurs in a variety of minerals and thus requires a chemical process to “leach the rare earths from mineral structures,” Merriman said.

China soon realized that it had significant deposits of rare earth elements “which were a by-product of iron mining,” Merriman said.

“They took it as an opportunity,” he said of China at the time. “And this is because of the weaker environmental [and] social regulation in Chinese industry during that period made it possible to produce materials very cheaply. Thus, China began to undermine the production of rare earth elements in these other regions, reducing prices and effectively capturing global market share.”

In the decades that followed, China continued to outperform other nations, Merriman said, expanding its footprint through government support and government control of mining.

“China currently dominates the entire rare earth supply chain, all the way down to the production of rare earth permanent magnets and high quality permanent magnet materials,” Merriman said.

“Therefore, I believe it took a long time for the Chinese government to capture market share and then expand its market share at different stages of the supply chain, up to the point where it has become a vital part of the supply chain for many. kinds of high-tech applications, including some military applications,” he said.

As of November 2021, China controlled 87% of the global neodymium market, according to a report Macropolothink tank of the Paulson Institute, based in Chicago.

These magnets have been called “key elements” for electric vehicle motors, MacroPolo added. This element can also be found in smartphones and guided missiles.

Demand for neodymium “is likely to grow at about 18% per year through 2030,” notes MacroPolo. This buzz is already being felt by small-scale fishing companies in the US.

There are a lot of metal “fish”, but few baits

Jose Torres was fed up with sitting in a kayak and could not catch a single bite on the line in southwest Florida.

chick YouTube channel it launched in 2013 to chronicle its best catches, garnered almost no attention due to larger fishing channels with more resources and bigger and more exciting catches caught on video.

Then, last summer, Torres stumbled upon a magnet fishing video, and “it changed my YouTube channel a lot,” he said.



Enlarge this image switch title Jonathan Torres

Jonathan Torres

“I have access to thousands of boat ramps, thousands of fishing piers, thousands of breakwaters where walkers pass or where people drop things into the water, accidentally drop things into the water from their boats,” Torres said of why he decided to become a magnet catcher .

Torres’ YouTube channel has grown from a few hundred subscribers to more than 3,000 today, he said. This allowed him to monetize his YouTube channel through advertising.

He also partners with Centurion Magnetics as an affiliate, which gives him a commission on every sale of a fishing magnet using his unique code. This partnership was supposed to bring Torres significant money, but in reality it turned out to be quite different, he said.

“A lot of the problems we had that I ran into were my followers sending me emails left and right saying, ‘Hey, I’ve been trying to buy this magnet for the last month, two months, and it’s gone. in stock, it’s out of stock, when will you guys get this item in stock?” Torres said.

He said he lost “hundreds if not thousands of dollars in commission income due to lack of [and] their failure to get these magnets from China. So the industry has been hit hard.”

Keeping magnets in stock is one of the hardest parts of Dunlap’s job as CEO. Centurion Magnetics.

A combination of China’s control of the neodymium market, high demand for these magnets, and global supply chain issues affecting nearly every industry due to the pandemic, Dunlap said, has resulted in many Centurion products being left in stock.

“You know, just honestly staying in stock is still the hardest thing to hit us. … We will continue to build momentum, and then we ran out of stock,” he said. “Even if you look at our website right now, we don’t have a whole line of magnets in stock. We are trying to return them to the warehouse; it’s a real feat.”

Call the sappers

While the rise of magnet fishing as a hobby remains uncertain, fishermen like Georgia’s Jake Cowart are happy with the magnets they bought early in the pandemic.

When the film business in Georgia was shut down by COVID-19, Cowart said his brother Adam, who is both a set designer, got bored and convinced him to try magnet fishing after seeing a video of someone in the United Kingdom doing it.



switch title Jake Cowart

Since then, the brothers have found relics dating back to the 1800s, safes, coins and dozens of weapons, according to Jake Cowart. In July, Cowart said he fished out a World War I-era 37mm warhead that still had a fuse attached to it.

“I should have called EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist] and a sapper squad to get them to take this thing and defuse it,” Cowart told NPR by phone. “Honestly, I was scared because this is a warhead, and it can explode on any impact. And he got stuck on my explosive side magnet. So I was very, very, very excited about it.”

Cowart has yet to hear about what happened to the bomb after it was taken by law enforcement and explosive disposal specialists, he said.

According to him, Cowart and his brother also pulled out weapons that helped solve cold cases.

“No murders, but they were all gun shop robberies and things that were stolen from some elderly old people, you know, which closed some of the cases that were solved in Athens, [Ga.], – he said. “It’s just something good to go out on public display, you know what… we’re cleaning things up. We don’t want to have a bad, bad reputation like people think, and we’re trying to catch all these people. But ultimately, if they did something wrong, they need to be caught.”