Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart is facing a firestorm to sign the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. Who is he?

As he has done many times before, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhardt signed the search warrant on Monday.

Unlike countless others he has inked in his four-year judicial career, this one, which allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home Mar-a-Lago, ignited a political firestorm.

Major news outlets, including Politico, Fox News and the London-based Independent, wrote stories analyzing the Ivy-educated, 60-year-old Reinhardt’s political contributions, his choice of clients and other aspects of his professional life. Some reporters falsely claimed he was a Trump appointee.

In response to Reinhardt’s newfound fame, his biography and contact information were removed from the website of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Officials did not respond to an email asking why such unusual measures were taken. But Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Dave Aronberg said it was in response to threats Reinhart received.

While the issuance of the warrant has been the subject of widespread speculation and touched off a cascade of angry responses from Trump allies, few know what is contained in the document Reinhardt signed.

What is known includes details of what the FBI was after. Sources familiar with the matter have since confirmed to USA TODAY that the investigation is related to allegations that Trump removed classified documents from the White House when he left office and brought them to his South Florida residence. Neither the Justice Department nor the FBI have commented or released details.

“I’ve heard that he’s getting threats, that his information has been removed from the judicial directory, and that he’s been the target of vitriol from supporters of the former president,” Aronberg said.

People who worked with Reinhardt during his decade as a federal prosecutor in West Palm Beach said they were appalled by the misinformation and malice at a magistrate who was just doing his job.

“I think it’s a complete misdirection,” said Roger Steffin, who retired in 2020 after spending 32 years as a prosecutor in the South Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office. “There is no political equation that goes into (granting a search warrant).”

What is a Magistrate?

Magistrates, who are appointed by district judges to assist in routine matters, must determine that law enforcement agents have established probable cause that a crime has been committed and that the search will uncover evidence of that crime.

“Being a magistrate judge is not a political position,” Steffin said. “It’s not like somebody’s a Democrat or a Republican.”

Ellen Cohen, who worked with Reinhart when he was a prosecutor, defense attorney and magistrate, described her former colleague as cautious.

“Every time I brought him a search warrant — and I brought many — he read it, digested it and asked questions,” said Cohen, who recently retired after a 41-year career as a prosecutor. “She was not someone who would sign it as the government presented it.”

Like all magistrates, Reinhardt has undoubtedly reviewed hundreds of search warrants since he applied for the position in 2018 and was selected over other attorneys who applied.

“That’s what he does every day, whether it’s a drug dealing crime, gun sales or having government documents or high-security documents that you shouldn’t have,” Cohen said.

Because the warrant included an unprecedented request to search the former president’s home, she said the warrant would likely have been vetted at the highest levels of the Justice Department, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.

But, she said, even knowing that, Reinhart wouldn’t have simply rubber-stamped it.

“He reviewed it and did what he was legally responsible for doing,” Steffin agreed. “He found probable cause based on the allegations in the affidavit.”

West Palm Beach defense attorney, Tama Kudman, echoed Steffin’s claims. “Knowing him, he would never let politics or anything else influence his decision,” she said.

Judge Bruce Reinhart has ties to the Jeffrey Epstein case

Many news stories about Reinhart have focused on the presentation of associates of serial molester Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York City jail cell in 2019 after being accused of trafficking dozens of young women for sex.

Reinhardt was named in a lawsuit attorney Bradley Edwards filed on behalf of several of the young accusers of the Palm Beach financier, part of a long and complicated case that began a decade before Epstein’s death.

In it, they claimed that federal prosecutors violated their rights by telling them that a plea deal had been approved that would have allowed Epstein to plead guilty to state prostitution charges to avoid federal prosecution.

In court papers, Edwards claimed that Reinhart used his position as a federal prosecutor to curry favor with Epstein. Then, when Reinhart left the U.S. attorney’s office, he immediately “joined Epstein’s payroll” by representing pilots and women of the politically connected financier who were accused of helping recruit teenagers for sex, Edwards said in the lawsuit.

Reinhardt asked U.S. District Judge Kenneth Mara in 2011 to clear Edwards, saying the “baseless factual and legal allegations” damaged his reputation. Marra declined, saying the controversy had nothing to do with whether federal prosecutors had violated women’s rights.

“The Court cannot allow the defendants to interfere in the slightest with court requests and conduct mini-trials to vindicate their reputations,” Mara wrote in denying Reinhardt’s request.

Cohen called Edwards’ allegations against Reinhardt outrageous. “The whole idea that he left (the US attorney’s office) so he could be a lapdog for Epstein is absurd,” she said.

Reinhardt left to become a criminal defense attorney, after a nearly two-decade career as a federal prosecutor in West Palm Beach and Washington, DC.

“Good for him,” she said. “Just because you represent a murderer doesn’t mean you condone murder.”

Judge Reinhart is a graduate of Princeton who earned a law degree at Penn

Reinhardt graduated from Princeton University with a degree in civil engineering and earned a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as a trial attorney in the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Division and was a senior policy adviser at the Treasury Department before joining the federal prosecutor’s office in West Palm Beach.

Two days before he was appointed magistrate, his wife Carolyn Bell, also a former prosecutor, was appointed to the Palm Beach County Circuit Court bench by then-Gov. Rick Scott. He is currently presiding over the Juvenile Court.

Like others, Aronberg said the uproar over the search warrants for Mar-a-Lago and the attacks on Reinhardt is unfortunate.

“The whole backlash against them is unfair, and it’s really damaging to our judicial system that people believe that when a judge issues a search warrant, it has to be for some nefarious reason,” Aronberg said.

But, he said, there was no evidence that any strings were pulled or corners were cut.

“By all indications, everyone involved in the search warrant process followed the law,” he continued. There is a process, and it was followed. Probable cause needed to be found. It was.”

Palm Beach Post crime and safety reporter Hannah Phillips contributed to this story.