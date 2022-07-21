Magall and Popp shoot on goal and advance to the semi-finals

Germany are one game away from their ninth European Championship final, but they were very scared. An exciting, rocking fight was decided by a first-half goal by Lina Magull and a strange late shot by Alexandra Popp, but the Austrians got close and deserved extra time. The underdogs hit the crossbar three times and while Germany did the same twice, they should be commended for pulling it off. In the event that Martina Voss-Tecklenburg can prepare her players for a mouth-watering semi-final against France or the Netherlands, knowing it will now take an outstanding team to force them out.

Although these neighbors had met only twice before, there were few secrets between them. Eight Austrians in the starting line-up play in the German top division, and this fact alone reminded that Irene Fuhrmann’s team, although a clear underdog, is experienced and increasingly battle-hardened. They started quite confidently, withstanding a small tornado in the first seconds. Tackles to match the stakes were soon pouring in, and Germany defender Marina Hegering needed treatment after a problem in midfield.

Austria’s group stage campaign was notable for their composure on the ball, but they showed an explosive side when Julia Hickelsberger-Füller broke through from the right after a smart touch and shot right into Merle Froms when he was in good position. Perhaps the offense will prove to be the best form of defence: Their back line has been weakened by an injury to captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck, who was only good for the bench and watched Popp flare up after Clara Buehl was sacked.

It was a retreat, but Austria did a lot to get started. They were excruciatingly close in the 13th minute when, after Verena Hanshaw swung a tantalizing corner from the right, Marina Georgieva rose to the top and headed the far post. The goal would be in line with their early work and Germany could consider themselves forewarned.

Lina Magull watches as her shot beats the Austrian goalkeeper to give Germany the lead. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The message was duly taken into account. Germany didn’t really gain momentum but were at their clinical best after Manuela Zinsberger cleared the ball under pressure from Popp. In the end, Bul was able to beat the left flank and cut through the low center, which, skillfully left by Popp, was clearly realized on the run by Magull. Zinsberger’s mistake is unlikely to create a chance at the plate, but anyone who offers Germany an inch tends to be ruthlessly punished.

Now Germany smelled blood, and Austria had to at least do what they achieved in the match against England: to stay in the game after scoring an early goal. Plus, they’ll need one of their own, but keeping the tension going until the break isn’t going to be a reasonable goal. Svenja Hut threatened those ambitions with a diabolical ball that flew over the goal without getting a killer touch, followed by a corner kick that Zinsberger saved, but the result was in doubt at half-time.

Everything was almost settled within 30 seconds of the restart when Julia Gwinn, marauding from her right-back position into the center of the Austrian penalty area, hit Sinsberger’s right post from the outside for the first time. Buehl’s run then caused chaos, and during the most assertive period of the German game, there was a risk that Austria would finally be overwhelmed.

Instead, they nearly equalized in a stunning fashion. This time around, Fromes didn’t get the run right, but Barbara Dunst, one of the most impressive players of the month, had plenty to do from 40 yards. She took a couple of touches before landing a near-perfect arc over the keeper but into the crossbar, drawing gasps. Froms deftly dashed forward to collect in front of Hickelsberger-Füller seconds before, and two sequences confirmed that the competition was still full of life.

Germany looked more and more fascinated. Significantly, Austria hit the tree for the third time in the 57th minute when Sarah Puntigam’s clean half-room shuddered from the post with Froms’ loss.

It developed into a competition that everyone was craving and, of course, a competition that almost did not need the help of the Mexican wave that swept over shortly after the hour.

Popp landed a header from a cross from the right flank before Linda Dallmann came on as a substitute, ensuring the game remained at knifepoint.

Bule dropped a 20-yard ball to the top bar with 11 minutes left. Then she missed the seated one, and the fact that there was only one goal in this game continued to seem like a trick of the mind.

As he fired another one, the unfortunate Zinsberger delivered another blow to Popp and watched as the ricochet dashed Austria’s hopes.