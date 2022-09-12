New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

HAMPSTEAD, NH – Matt Mowers says he’s “the only one” in a crowd of Republican candidates who can beat two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November’s midterm elections in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, a long-contested race. Home District

As he runs for re-election, Republicans see Pappas as vulnerable amid a political climate that has favored the GOP over the past year. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member House in the November midterms to retake the chamber majority they lost in the 2018 election, and they stretch from New Hampshire’s first district, the Massachusetts border, to Manchester. , and the Seacoast region, through the Lakes region and into the White Mountains.

‘Everybody sees that we need a tested conservative winner and that’s exactly what we are. This is definitely what I do. Every poll shows that I’m going to beat Chris Pappas,” Mowers told Fox News on Monday during the New Hampshire primary.

Mowers, a former New Hampshire GOP executive director who worked on former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served at the State Department in the Trump administration, easily captured the 2020 congressional nomination in the district before losing to Pappas by five points in the general election. .

Ted Cruz’s 2022 mission to New Hampshire for Leavitt could pay dividends in 2024

“It’s always been about who’s America’s first fighter tested for New Hampshire, and I’ve always stepped forward to say I will,” Mowers demonstrated. “I was the only person who worked with President Trump to stop the flow of illegal drugs. I worked with President Trump to establish the Keystone XL pipeline and to get it approved. I worked with him to take on an entrenched bureaucracy.”

But Mowers, 33, faces a serious challenger for the GOP nomination in 25-year-old Carolyn Leavitt, who repeatedly targeted Mowers in a Republican primary that has become increasingly heated.

These 11 Senate races determine the chamber’s majority

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native who worked in Trump’s White House press shop and then GOP Rep. of New York, is the third-ranking House Republican. A recent public opinion poll for Elise Stefanik suggests – just two points behind Mowers. vie for their party’s nomination.

“I’m proud to be the first Native American candidate in this race,” Leavitt, who would become the youngest woman elected to Congress if she wins the primary again in November, told reporters Thursday. Londonderry, New Hampshire, with a far superior surrogate – conservative firebrand Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

“He already proved to us by losing to Chris Pappas that he can’t win this general election,” Leavitt charged.

The battle between Levitt and Mowers is on the right, with both touting their Trump administration experience. However, the movers did not go as far as Leavitt when it came to Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Biden. Leavitt is a staunch supporter of the former president’s unsubstantiated claims of “massive voter fraud” and “stolen” in the last election. Mowers, in more colloquial language, said he continues to have concerns about voting “irregularities across the country.”

A final sprint for control of Congress and state governments is underway

Trump, who endorsed the movers two years ago, has remained neutral in this year’s showdown.

Leavitt attacked Mowers as a “career politician” and argued to Fox News, “Matt Mowers can’t answer a question to save his life because he’s bought and paid for by party bosses in Washington, DC. I’m blunt. The voters. They know where I stand.”

The movers — who were endorsed in June by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the top two Republicans in the chamber — are backed by a seven-figure ad buy from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a powerful super PAC aligned with the Congressional Leadership Fund. with House GOP leaders. Additionally, another outside Republican group, the more moderate Defending Main Street Super PAC, spent more than $1 million blasting Leavitt on the airwaves.

Check out the latest Fox News 2022 Midterms Power Rankings

Asked about the flood of big bucks into the district, Mowers said, “People know we’re going to win this race and beat Chris Pappas…Nancy Pelosi said this is the seat that decides if she’s speaker. House again.”

But Leavitt insisted “the people are with me” and accused the “establishment in Washington of viciously smearing me with $5 million in negative attack ads.”

Democrats say a combative GOP primary could hurt Republican chances in the general election.

“Whoever the nominee is, they’re definitely going to screw up the process,” Pappas predicted Saturday.

And James Singer, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said, “This GOP primary race has split the party on the right and weakened any Republican candidate in general. Their MAGA Republican nominee can’t scrub too many right-wing anti-abortion positions. Picked a stake.”

Attacks and counterattacks involving Leavitt and Mowers and their allies could open the door to Gail Huff Brown, a former longtime TV news reporter and wife of former Republican Sen. Scott Brown, who served as US ambassador to New Zealand under the Trump administration. A recent poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center — Huff Brown — put him in third place, but the win. The survey also put two other candidates in the GOP primary — former state senator and executive councilor Russell Prescott and state Rep. Tim Baxter — in the single digits.

“I think voters are tired of the negativity and they’re tired of the negative ads they see on TV. They’re tired of the money — millions of dollars flowing into New Hampshire,” Huff Brown told Fox News in Derry on Monday. , New Hampshire. “People are tired of all that. And my hope is that people see me in the middle. And I’ve always been an open person, I’ve always been transparent.”

Huff Brown has drawn attention to her “skills and life experience” over the past two weeks with a TV ad on the burning issue of abortion, where she acknowledged her personal and emotional experience with a high-risk pregnancy and offered her support. Choice.”

“In Congress, I will vote to protect New Hampshire’s law and the choice it guarantees,” Huff Brown said at the end of her spot. With Leavitt, Mowers and the rest of the GOP primary field taking an anti-abortion stance, Huff Brown could appeal to last-minute and less ideological Republican and independent voters.

Pointing to her rivals, Huff Brown asserted that “I believe that only I can beat Chris Pappas, and otherwise I wouldn’t be in this race.”

The primary battle has garnered national attention in recent days with plenty of coverage from national publications

And Cruz is far from the only potential presidential contender in the race in New Hampshire, which has the first primary in a White House race in a century.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of the Trump administration, has been supportive of the movers and rallied with him in New Hampshire earlier this year. In addition, Sen. of Arkansas. Tom Cotton met with movers in New Hampshire last month. Mowers also received the endorsement of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Meanwhile, Trump’s main allies in the GOP — Stefanik, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Sen. Like Mike Lee – supporting Leavitt.