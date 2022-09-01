New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Madonna wants you to know that she really likes sex.

In fact, in a new interview, the Queen of Pop says she’s obsessed with it.

In fast style, there’s Madonna 50 questions were asked While promoting her album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” on YouTube.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner answers questions as he wanders throughout his home and outdoor property. When asked which decision in her life was “not the best idea,” Madonna admitted, “Getting married. Twice!”

Madonna kisses 2 women on her 64th birthday in Italy amid friends and family

Madonna recommends her 1992 book “Sex” for others to read.

In the interview Madge expressed her love and admiration for her children, saying that she Six children She is a great success.

Madonna’s latest album was released at the end of August. “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” features previous hits including Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and Tracks Britney Spears.

