Madonna and she is turning 64 young He fled to Sicily, Italy To celebrate the birthday of the original “Material Girl”.

The singer shared a stunning look with her friends during her vacation Her Instagram, There she deeply kissed two women: artist Missmee and Maha Dakhil Jackson.

Decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna gave her fans a glimpse of what it’s like to party with her during her “birthday week.”

“I left my baby at home, and I’m sitting here with b—-s on my side,” the songstress can be heard saying as she and her friends put on their glasses in their getaway car.

Madonna shows off her filter-free look

the mother Rocco, Lourdes, David, Stelle, Estere and Mercy also shared videos of her dancing with her children, eating at grand banquet tables and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Madonna recently celebrated Rocco’s birthday on August 11, writing in a separate Instagram post, “From one Leo to another!! Happy Birthday Rocco.”

Madonna has never been shy about breaking the status quo or expressing herself in unique ways.

she Most recent feature Saucy Santana’s “Material is GWORRLLLLLLL!” It has gained immense traction on TikTok. The song’s title is certainly an homage to the singer’s 1984 track.

Madonna’s latest album, “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones,” is a collection of her greatest hits.