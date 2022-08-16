New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Madonna, “Queen of Pop,” plans to celebrate the sixty-fourth with a lavish party in Italy on Tuesday.

According to reports, the singer flew to Sicily with her closest friends and family, including her son Rocco, to celebrate her 64th birthday at Palazzo Castelluccio. The Sicilian Palace dates back to the 18th century.

“Like every birthday, Madonna throws an epic party, but this year will be special,” the unnamed source said the sun. “The palace is nothing short of magnificent. I can imagine she flew off ten thousand people in the evening.”

The group will reportedly be treated to dinner and drinks under the Mediterranean Sea, accompanied by live music.

Ahead of her big bash, she celebrated her son Rocco Richie’s 22nd birthday with a public bash and dinner over the weekend. The 64-year-old uploaded pictures of the event via Instagram, but her most recent posts show her surrounded by friends and family as she prepares for her birthday.

the performer Rocco has six children, including 16-year-old David Banda, 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere, Mary James and her eldest child, 25-year-old Lourdes Leone.

During an episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon“Last week, Madonna revealed the teeth grills she got.

“Those are my birthday grills,” she told Fallon. “It’s almost my birthday, so I got a pair of grills.”