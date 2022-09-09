New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive – Madison Geciotto Gilbert, the GOP nominee running in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, has a unique challenge as she hits the campaign trail ahead of the November election: She’s expecting a baby.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gilbert talks about campaigning while pregnant, her thoughts on the student loan handout and America’s take on the fentanyl crisis.

“Well, it’s definitely not easy, but I’ve been so blessed to have a very healthy pregnancy, so it’s been unbelievable and honest. It’s really made me more excited and reminds me every day why I’m here. Doing this,” Gilbert said of her pregnancy journey on the campaign trail. said about

“I’m fighting for a better country for my child, my future children, the children of my community, the children of our state and across our country. We want to see the same American dream that we know and love come true. To be alive to experience and take advantage of it.”

Gilbert used her pregnancy to discuss her stance on abortion, an issue that has become more vocal this cycle after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

“I’m proud to be pro-life. I’ve been speaking out on this issue for ten years, and I think people in my district know where I stand and feel confident about that, and I think we’ll see that reflected in the results, especially for our race this November,” Gilbert said.

President Biden’s recent student loan handout was “very disappointing to see,” Gilbert said.

“I’m actually someone who has student loans that I’m still paying off from law school, so I totally understand how people feel about the student loan system, the flaws. $500 billion is simply unaffordable. It’s unacceptable.”

A recent study on a handout from the Penn Wharton Budget Model found that Biden’s plan would cost Americans up to $1 trillion Over the next 10 years.

“You see in the various clips floating around the Internet right now that people are so fed up that, hey, I’ve saved money that I can’t really save to make sure I can pay for my kids’ college,” Gilbert concluded. .

“I’m the only candidate in this race who talks about a common sense solution. It’s something I’ve seen in my own community. And we’re really hit hard.” Geciotto talks about the fentanyl crisis in the US and how it has personally affected her and her community. “People in my district are devastated as a result. So it’s certainly a very difficult problem to solve. But, it’s not just about who’s coming across our border, it’s about what’s coming across our border. And that comes directly to my state. Ohio.”

Gilbert, who was endorsed by former President Trump before her primary victory, is running this fall against Democratic nominee Emilia Sykes, who ran unopposed in the May primary.