New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Madison Gaccioto Gilbert, the Republican candidate in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, spoke to Fox News Digital, addressing Biden’s MAGA rhetoric as comparing the Republican Party to “quasi-fascism” as he prepares to deliver another speech on Thursday.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Maryland, Biden compared the Mega Republicans’ philosophy to “quasi-fascism” and said they were a “threat to our democracy”.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said during his speech, adding, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underpins it — I’m going to say something, it’s like quasi-fascism.” .”

Biden Says ‘Extreme’ Maga Philosophy Is Like ‘Semi-Fascism’: ‘It’s Not Just Trump’

Gilbert expressed his thoughts on Biden’s comments during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

“It’s just honestly pretty ridiculous, it’s insulting, it’s ridiculous. I think his legacy here is going to be his inability to come up with good policies that can fix the problems,” Gilbert said after Biden blasted MAGA Republicans.

Democrats Running in Trump Country Don’t Reject Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Comments

“I’m not sure what he’s talking about when I see what he’s doing,” Gilbert added when asked her thoughts on Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech on Thursday.

“The De-Inflation Act is a perfect example. We’re dealing with incredibly high inflation, higher than I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, the highest in 41 years. The De-Inflation Act – we all want to de-inflation, but it’s not. It’s going to solve the problem,” she said. concluded.

The Manchin-Schumer climate and tax bill, labeled the Inflation Relief Act, was recently signed into law by Biden and is expected to cost Americans hundreds of billions over the next few years. The law was passed after the economy experienced a technical slowdown after gross domestic product (GDP) fell for the second straight quarter in April-June.

Biden plans to talk about the “continuing battle for the nation’s soul” during a speech Thursday at Independence Park in Philadelphia.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Gilbert is running against Emilia Sykes for an open seat in Ohio, currently held by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is the Democratic nominee in a hotly contested Ohio Senate race against Trump-backed J.D. Vance.